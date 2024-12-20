Norway requests FIFA investigate Israel before World Cup

The President of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) called on FIFA to investigate Israel for humanitarian violations ahead of the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between the two countries.

NFF President Lise Klaveness said that her association stands with the Norwegian government's calls to end the Israel-Hamas war and stop attacks on Gazan civilians. She added that the NFF is advocating for FIFA to address sanctions with Israel.

"It is difficult for us beyond the purely sporting aspect," Klaveness said, as reported by Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "None of us can remain indifferent to the disproportionate attacks that Israel has subjected the civilian population in Gaza to over time."

FIFA announced the groupings for the preliminary matches for the 2026 World Cup last Friday. Israel and Norway will face off in March 2025. All qualifying matches will be finished by November, and all of the winners will head to the World Cup in North America.

Norway's demands come after FIFA said in October that it would not suspend Israel but that it would be investigating claims of discrimination against Palestinian football players and officials. Demonstrators gathered outside the South African Football Association building to demand that FIFA suspend Israel's membership, March 16, 2024, in Johannesburg. (credit: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images/JTA)

Ties to Palestinian Football

"Moreover, we are closer to the region and the Palestinian Football Federation than most other European federations, as we have worked on the ground for over 10 years, educating female football coaches and creating football activities for children in schools and refugee camps," Klaveness told Norwegian press.

The Norwegian team, however, seems to be keeping their tone neutral at the moment. Head coach Ståle Solbakken said that while there would be discussions between all parties, his team does not fear playing Israel.

"I think there will be many discussions. It looks like it will be on neutral ground now," said Solbakken to NRK in regards to playing the blue-and-white.

"I don’t know if we dread it, but we know this will be a major topic of conversation. And that’s how it should be, given what has happened in that region. But there has been a lot of politics during my time, so we’ll continue a bit longer," he said.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said that it welcomed Klavness's "principled stance" in a Tuesday statement.

"The PFA expresses its full appreciation for Norway’s recognition of the ongoing violations against Palestinian civilians and athletes, aligning with its long-standing commitment to justice and the integrity of international sports," the PFA statement reads. "President Klaveness’s remarks echo the sentiments of millions around the world who believe that FIFA and the international football community cannot remain silent while grave breaches of human rights persist.

The PFA maintained that "Israeli occupation forces are systematically targeting Palestinian sports, athletes, and infrastructure, blatantly violating FIFA regulations and international humanitarian law" and added that Israel "systematically violates FIFA statutes by tolerating racism, serving as a tool for Israeli annexation of occupied territory, and encouraging the ongoing genocide in Gaza."