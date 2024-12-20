Sweden cuts UNRWA funds, directs aid to Gaza via alternative channels

Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA, the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, and plans instead to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza via other channels, the Nordic country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, told Swedish TV4 on Friday.

The Swedish move comes amid criticism alleging the UN organization has collaborated with Hamas.

Dousa told TV4 that there were also political reasons for Sweden to end its cooperation with UNRWA. He cited the UN food program World Food Programme as an example of an alternative to UNRWA.

Sweden also announced plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza by 400 million kronor.

However, Social Democrat Morgan Johansson expressed his discontent with this news on X/Twitter, claiming, “This is a catastrophic decision. The conditions in Gaza are already terrible, and only UNRWA has the infrastructure to distribute supplies in the volumes needed.” PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu address the Knesset plenum this week. Though the Knesset passed a law banning UNRWA from Israel, a proper legal analysis shows that, aside from some short-term virtue signaling, the new law is unlikely to have any impact at all, the writer argues. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In 2023, Sweden was the fourth largest UNRWA donor in the world, behind the US, Germany, and the European Union. Sweden contributed $61 million out of the organization's $1.16 billion budget.

UNRWA since October 7

After October 7, Sweden temporarily suspended funding to UNRWA after the UN organization's direct involvement in the massacre was exposed.

Israeli intelligence stated that at least 12 UNRWA staffers were directly involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack, around 10% of UNRWA’s employees in Gaza could be linked to Hamas or other terrorist organizations, and 50% of its employees have close relatives who belong to those groups.

“Aid funds must go to the right organizations and not come close to terrorism,” said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, about Sweden’s decision to suspend funds to UNRWA.

Yet, on March 9, 2024, Sweden reinstated funding to UNRWA. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The Government decided to issue a disbursement of SEK 200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The decision was taken in light of the acute humanitarian situation in Gaza and UNRWA’s new undertakings within the framework of a conditional statement assurance to Sweden,” stated the Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In 2024, Sweden continued to contribute significant funds to UNRWA in hopes of improving humanitarian conditions in the region. Sweden’s donations to UNRWA have amounted to 451 million Swedish kronor, or almost $41 million this year.