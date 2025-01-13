Jake Sullivan: 'Finally at the point..where a deal could come together'

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addressed President-elect Donald Trump's threats of "all hell breaking loose" on Hamas should the ceasefire deal not be signed by the time he enters office this time next week, saying "all hell has been breaking loose" on Hamas for the past 14 months.

"The Israelis have destroyed their military formations, taken out their top leadership, and removed their military capabilities in significant dimensions," Sullivan said during Monday afternoon press briefing at the White House.

Israelis haven't held back

Israelis have not been holding back when it comes to going after Hamas, Sullivan said, adding he's not sure what it would mean to add further military pressure on the group beyond what's already happened.

"But I do believe that the consequence of all of that degradation is that we are finally at the point, both from Israel's perspective and Hamas', where a deal could come together," Sullivan continued.

We" are coordinating closely with the incoming administration to make maximum use of this particular period to get this thing done," he said.