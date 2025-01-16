Biden takes credit for his administration securing ceasefire deal in final farewell address

President Biden began his farewell address on Wednesday night by taking credit for his administration's "nonstop negotiations" over the past eight months that led to the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.

As of Wednesday morning, it was uncertain that Biden would be able to speak of the finalized deal from behind the Resolute desk in his final address to the nation.

"This plan was developed and negotiated by my team and will largely be implemented by the incoming administration," he said, "That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed, as that's how it should be. Working together as Americans."

In Biden's news conference Wednesday afternoon announcing the ceasefire, he said his staff and Trump's have been "speaking as one team."

Following the announcement of the deal earlier Wednesday, Biden and other administration officials faced intense questioning over who is responsible for achieving the agreement. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden hold hands as they listen to US President Joe Biden as he delivers his farewell address. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Credit for the hostage deal

During the afternoon press conference, Biden offered a wry smile as he walked away from the podium as another reporter asked if he or Trump gets credit for the deal.

"Is that a joke?" he said, turning around to face the reporter before disappearing back into the White House.

On Wednesday evening, a senior administration official said the defeat of Hezbollah and massive isolation of Hamas was the catalyst for the deal, not Trump's imposed deadline of his inauguration and threat of "hell to pay" to Hamas."

Meanwhile, State Dept. spokesperson Matthew Miller attributed the continuity of Trump's diplomatic team's involvement in the ceasefire negotiations, not Trump's personal relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the most important factor in having the incoming administration's support in the late stage of the hostage talks.

Miller called the involvement of President-elect Trump's team "absolutely critical" in getting this deal over the line because the Biden administration is only in office for five more days.

While thanking the Trump team, Miller reiterated that the deal was conceived of by the Biden administration and the Biden administration traveled the world to garner support.