Swedish PM accuses Iran of using organized gangs to carry out attacks in Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accused Iran of using organized gangs to carry out serious attacks in Sweden, Iran International reported on Sunday.

"Iran is using organized and violent criminal gangs to carry out serious attacks within Sweden," Kristersson said at a conference in northern Sweden, Iran International quoted.

“Sweden is not at war. But there is no peace either," he said.

The Swedish prime minister continued, stating that “true peace requires freedom and the absence of serious conflicts between countries. But we and our neighbors are exposed to hybrid attacks, carried out not with robots and soldiers, but with computers, money, disinformation and the risk of sabotage.”

Kristersson concluded that Sweden must “be prepared for war,” Iran International reported. An Iranian missile system is displayed next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during Iranian defence week, in a street in Tehran, Iran, September 24, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Violent attacks

In October 2024, a 13-year-old boy was reportedly arrested for firing shots toward the offices of Israeli tech firm Elbit Systems in Sweden. Earlier that month, two Swedish teenagers were arrested after allegedly detonating hand grenades outside of Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen, according to a previous article from The Jerusalem Post.

Sweden's security service Sapo believed that Iran had been behind the incidents.

“To understand why we see young Swedish teenagers attacking Israeli companies and embassies we need to first acknowledge that we have had an ongoing gang conflict here in Sweden for a long time,” said Diamant Salihu, an investigative crime journalist with Swedish public service television SVT, the Post quoted.