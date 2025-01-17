Pakistan’s national carrier faces backlash over ad resembling 9/11 imagery

An advertisement by national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), promoting the launch of flights to Paris, has come under scrutiny for allegedly evoking imagery reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks.

The ad depicted a PIA aircraft flying directly toward the Eiffel Tower, sparking backlash from social media users—particularly in Europe—and from security analysts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the matter. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced the inquiry during a Senate session chaired by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani. The issue was raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, who called the advertisement a “serious oversight” that has caused an international stir.

Rehman noted that while the slogan “Paris we are coming today” might have been intended purely as a promotional message, the accompanying visual was poorly conceived, leading to widespread criticism. She questioned both the advertising agency behind the campaign and the official who approved the ad, asserting that the airline’s management is facing significant challenges. “After so much effort, this airline has resumed operations in Europe, yet it is being mismanaged in this manner. Why hasn’t it been privatized?” she remarked.

PIA resumed flights to Paris on January 10, ending a more than four-year ban imposed by the European Union. However, the promotional advertisement meant to celebrate this milestone instead raised alarm. The ad featured a PIA plane appearing to fly straight at the Eiffel Tower, alongside the caption, “Paris, we are coming today.” Many viewers perceived unsettling parallels to the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, where hijacked planes were flown into iconic buildings. General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez told The Media Line that the ad’s primary objective was to publicize the new flights to Paris. However, it went viral for reasons contrary to the airline’s intentions. He added that a high-level inquiry has been launched to investigate this “critically important issue.”

Extensive criticism

With over 21 million views on social media so far, the advertisement has drawn extensive criticism, including one user posting an image of Osama bin Laden alongside the Eiffel Tower.