Pakistan warns of war as India suspends water treaty, closes border

Pakistan has warned that any attempt by India to block its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as an “act of war,” escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The statement followed a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened in Islamabad on Thursday to address India’s response to the recent attack in the town of Pahalgam.

That attack left 26 tourists dead and has been blamed by Indian authorities on Pakistan-based groups—a charge Pakistan strongly denies.

In response to the incident, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a sweeping set of measures: suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closing the Wagah border crossing, reducing diplomatic staff, and implementing trade restrictions.

In turn, Pakistan declared a full suspension of trade with India, shut its own Wagah crossing, and closed airspace to Indian carriers. Supporters of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), protest against the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India, in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

It also revoked visas granted to Indian nationals under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme.

All Indian citizens in Pakistan under that arrangement have been ordered to leave within 48 hours, excluding Sikh pilgrims. Indian military advisers stationed in Islamabad were also declared persona non grata.

Speaking at a press conference, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said, “We condemn terrorism wherever it occurs, including in India.

However, we reserve the full right to defend ourselves.” Asif claimed that the Baloch Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan—two armed groups accused of carrying out attacks in Pakistan—have leaders currently in India receiving medical treatment.

He also alleged, without providing evidence, that Indian intelligence agencies were planning attacks in Pakistani cities. “If Pakistani citizens are not safe, India will also bear the repercussions,” he said, warning of a “tit-for-tat” retaliation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials stood alongside Asif as he accused India of preparing to unleash a “wave of terrorism” and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to respond with “full force across the entire spectrum of national power.”

At the center of the escalating crisis is the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank. The treaty allocated control over the six rivers of the Indus Basin, granting Pakistan rights to the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—while India was assigned the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. The treaty prohibits either side from unilaterally modifying the flow of water across the border.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected India’s decision to suspend the agreement, calling it a violation of international law. “The Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement,” said a ministry spokesperson, “and no party can withdraw from it unilaterally.”

Although the World Bank has no enforcement powers, it acts as a neutral party in case of disputes. Both countries have previously accused each other of treaty violations, but this is the first time one side has declared a formal suspension.

The latest flare-up adds to a long history of mistrust and military standoffs between the two neighbors, both of which possess nuclear weapons.

Kashmir, the disputed flashpoint which has led to three wars

The disputed Kashmir region has been a flashpoint since the partition of British India in 1947, leading to three wars and countless border skirmishes.

While India maintains that it has the right to respond forcefully to cross-border terrorism, Pakistan insists it has no connection to the Pahalgam attack and accuses India of using it as a pretext for aggressive posturing.

With diplomatic ties unraveling and hard-line rhetoric on both sides, the situation is once again teetering on the edge of open confrontation.