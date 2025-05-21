Disarming Palestinian factions top of Mahmoud Abbas's agenda on Lebanon trip - report

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas landed in Beirut on Wednesday for a three-day visit expected to centre on the issue of establishing a framework to disarm Palestinian factions within Lebanon, according to a report by Qatari news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

PA officials previously held secret meetings to discuss the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, with the head of the PA's General Intelligence Service, Majed Faraj, meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in March.

Prior to the visit, Abbas's son Yasser Abbas met with Lebanese political and security officials to discuss weapons in refugee camps and ways to reinforce state authority, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported, adding that Abbas will meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and senior officials, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, during the trip.

The PA will also reaffirm its commitment to protecting the rights of Palestinians living in Lebanon, of which there are estimated to be 222,000 people, according to the website. (R-L) Senior Fatah leader Azzam Al-Ahmed, Head of Palestinian Intelligence Majed Faraj, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Senior Fatah official Mahmoud Al-Aloul, Ramallah, August 18, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Lebanon under pressure to bring weapons under state control

Since establishing a ceasefire with Israel in November 2024, Lebanon has faced growing pressure from the US to disarm terror groups and unauthorised military infrastructure.

In a previous interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Aoun declared, "that 2025 must be the year in which all weapons are brought under state authority."

"The president underscored Lebanon's refusal to be drawn into regional conflicts, highlighting the importance of Palestinian rights without compromising Lebanese stability," the Secretary-General of the Supreme Defence Council, Mohammad al-Mustafa, has reportedly told state media.

"The prime minister also stressed the need to hand over illegal weapons and to prevent Hamas or any other faction from undermining Lebanon's national security and stability," a council statement said.

The PA has been "positive and respectful of Lebanese sovereignty," sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The disarmament policy will primarily apply to Hezbollah, which Aoun said will require direct dialogue with the group in order to avoid internal conflict or civil war.

Disarmament will also target Hamas actions in Lebanon

Earlier this month, Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council warned Palestinian terror group Hamas against conducting operations that would compromise Lebanon's sovereignty.

This came after Lebanese authorities detained Hamas individuals in March, reportedly linked to rocket fire attacks, while additional suspects were handed over to authorities by the group, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, adding that Hamas has denied authorising any rocket attacks and claims to have no prior knowledge of such incidents.

Hamas is open to cooperating with Lebanese authorities and holding dialogue, sources within the group told the news site.

Hamas has a longstanding presence within Lebanon, including in camps across the country that host hundreds of thousands of long-time Palestinian refugees and where Lebanese security forces have long had only limited authority.

Reuters contributed to this report.