The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Azerbaijan to model Diaspora program after Birthright Excel

While less than 10 million Azerbaijanis live in Azerbaijan, the country boasts a large diaspora.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 14, 2020 18:02
Azerbaijan Summer Camp. (photo credit: COURTESY DEBBY COMMUNICATIONS)
Azerbaijan Summer Camp.
(photo credit: COURTESY DEBBY COMMUNICATIONS)
From Birthright Israel to Birthright Azerbaijan?
The Republic of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Affairs is working with Birthright Excel to create their local version of the highly successful business and leadership fellowship.
In the 20 years since its establishment, Birthright Israel became the largest educational-tourism organization in the world and received much acclaim from countries that also have a large diaspora. Using Birthright as a model, several countries launched heritage trips for children of their former residents, including Birthright Armenia, Heritage Greece, ReConnect Hungary, Birthright Macedonia and Global Irish Summer Camp.
While fewer than 10 million Azerbaijanis live in Azerbaijan, the country boasts a large diaspora: The number of Azerbaijanis around the world is estimated to be 30 million-35 million, including 13 million in neighboring Iran.
“Last year, we visited Birthright’s Center for Israeli Innovation at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and had several meetings with Birthright executives” said Vugar Mammadov, head of international relations in the State Committee on Affairs with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “They helped tremendously in improving our own version of an Azerbaijanian heritage trip in the form of a summer camp and inspired us to do more. The purpose is to engage with Azerbaijani youth in the diaspora, help them retain their national identity in the future and better represent the interests of our people and our state.”
Despite the coronavirus crisis, the Birthright Excel 2020 program is working, but remotely. Israeli companies, professional mentors, participants and guest speakers are agreeing to provide the same professional and educational experience in an online format. It is one of the very few internship programs for North Americans to work in Israeli companies that were not canceled due to COVID-19.
“We were very impressed with the program Birthright has created and realized we, too, must galvanize young Azerbaijani business executives from around the world, the leaders of tomorrow, and better acquaint them with our amazing country,” Mammadov said. “We are focusing on medical doctors, engineers and government executives, as well as artists, musicians and academics, as our potential target audiences.”
Due to the global pandemic, the Azerbaijanis launched a pilot series of online gatherings as an introduction to the actual program, which Mammadov said would be launched “once things settle down.”
Birthright Excel executive director Idit Rubin told the Azerbaijanis at their opening event that she was honored and humbled to help them deal with their local challenges.
“In the last decade since the first cohort of the program, we were lucky enough to create a global network of some 800 young business executives, some of [whom] are now CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and key figures in their local technology and business ecosystem, and all of [whom] are dedicated Israeli fans,” she said. “It comes as no surprise that other countries want to follow in our footsteps, as working with the young generations today will generate a fruitful outcome in the future.”


Tags birthright azerbaijan diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yair Netanyahu must stop the insults By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by