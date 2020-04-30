The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Bank Hapoalim to pay $875m. to US Treasury for hidden offshore banking

The bank conspired with US customers to open hidden offshore accounts and avoid scrutiny by the IRS.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 30, 2020 23:49
A woman uses an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a Bank Hapoalim branch in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS/FILE PHOTO)
A woman uses an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a Bank Hapoalim branch in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS/FILE PHOTO)
Leading Israeli bank Bank Hapoalim B.M. and its subsidiary Bank Hapoalim (Switzerland) Ltd. will be paying the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the New York State Financial Services Department a bit below $875 million after it has admitted to allowing US customers to hide assets in offshore accounts, the US Justice Department announced on Thursday.
The bank pleaded guilty to conspiring with US taxpayers to hide "more than $7.6 billion in more than 5,500 secret Swiss and Israeli bank accounts and the income generated in these accounts from the Internal Revenue Service [IRS]," according to the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.
The investigation led to the second-largest recovery by the Justice Department on the subject of facilitation of offshore US tax evasion by foreign banks since 2008.
The bank agreed to accept responsibility, as well as refrain from all further criminal conduct by implementing remedial measure and cooperating fully with further investigations into other such bank accounts.
"Israel’s largest bank, Bank Hapoalim, and its Swiss subsidiary have admitted not only failing to prevent but actively assisting US customers to set up secret accounts, to shelter assets and income, and to evade taxes," said US Attorney for New York's Southern District Geoffrey S. Berman.
"The combined payment approaching $1b. reflects the magnitude of the tax evasion by the bank’s US customers, the size of the fees the bank collected to provide this illegal service and the gravity of the illegal conduct."
"There is no excuse for a foreign financial institution to unlawfully assist wealthy Americans in flouting their responsibilities to pay their taxes," said IRS-CI chief Don Fort. "With today’s guilty plea, Bank Hapoalim is taking responsibility for their role in deliberately breaking the law and undermining the integrity of this nation’s tax system."
He concluded, "Today’s resolution serves as proof that financial institutions engaging in tax fraud face dire criminal and financial consequences for their behavior."
The bank, which operates over 250 branches throughout Israel, including over 2.5 million accounts, offers private banking services as well, both for onshore and offshore customers. This can be done through its retail branches as well as its Global Private Banking Center.
The accusations to which Bank Hapoalim pleaded guilty include: conspiring with employees, customers in the US, and others to "defraud the US with respect to taxes"; "file false federal tax returns"; and "commit tax evasion."
The bank helped its US customers open and maintain hidden offshore accounts under pseudonyms, code names, trust accounts, etc. They additionally opened their accounts with non-US forms of identification, as well as letting them evade US reporting requirements on securities' earnings. The latter is a direct violation of the bank's agreements with the IRS.
Bank Hapoalim assisted its US customers who had hidden offshore accounts in holding mail, so to speak, so that they did not have correspondence regarding the accounts sent to the US. It also helped avoid scrutiny by completing wire transfers and issuing checks valued at less than $10,000 each from the accounts of US residents.
That same day, Bank Hapoalim also agreed to pay $30m. for its role in the money laundering conspiracy surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, according to the Justice Department.


Tags Bank Hapoalim tax US Department of Justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by