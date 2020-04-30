Bank Hapoalim to pay $875m. to US Treasury for hidden offshore banking

Leading Israeli bank Bank Hapoalim B.M. and its subsidiary Bank Hapoalim (Switzerland) Ltd. will be paying the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the New York State Financial Services Department a bit below $875 million after it has admitted to allowing US customers to hide assets in offshore accounts, the US Justice Department announced on Thursday.The bank pleaded guilty to conspiring with US taxpayers to hide "more than $7.6 billion in more than 5,500 secret Swiss and Israeli bank accounts and the income generated in these accounts from the Internal Revenue Service [IRS]," according to the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York. The investigation led to the second-largest recovery by the Justice Department on the subject of facilitation of offshore US tax evasion by foreign banks since 2008.The bank agreed to accept responsibility, as well as refrain from all further criminal conduct by implementing remedial measure and cooperating fully with further investigations into other such bank accounts."Israel’s largest bank, Bank Hapoalim, and its Swiss subsidiary have admitted not only failing to prevent but actively assisting US customers to set up secret accounts, to shelter assets and income, and to evade taxes," said US Attorney for New York's Southern District Geoffrey S. Berman. "The combined payment approaching $1b. reflects the magnitude of the tax evasion by the bank’s US customers, the size of the fees the bank collected to provide this illegal service and the gravity of the illegal conduct.""There is no excuse for a foreign financial institution to unlawfully assist wealthy Americans in flouting their responsibilities to pay their taxes," said IRS-CI chief Don Fort. "With today’s guilty plea, Bank Hapoalim is taking responsibility for their role in deliberately breaking the law and undermining the integrity of this nation’s tax system."He concluded, "Today’s resolution serves as proof that financial institutions engaging in tax fraud face dire criminal and financial consequences for their behavior."The bank, which operates over 250 branches throughout Israel, including over 2.5 million accounts, offers private banking services as well, both for onshore and offshore customers. This can be done through its retail branches as well as its Global Private Banking Center.The accusations to which Bank Hapoalim pleaded guilty include: conspiring with employees, customers in the US, and others to "defraud the US with respect to taxes"; "file false federal tax returns"; and "commit tax evasion."The bank helped its US customers open and maintain hidden offshore accounts under pseudonyms, code names, trust accounts, etc. They additionally opened their accounts with non-US forms of identification, as well as letting them evade US reporting requirements on securities' earnings. The latter is a direct violation of the bank's agreements with the IRS.Bank Hapoalim assisted its US customers who had hidden offshore accounts in holding mail, so to speak, so that they did not have correspondence regarding the accounts sent to the US. It also helped avoid scrutiny by completing wire transfers and issuing checks valued at less than $10,000 each from the accounts of US residents.That same day, Bank Hapoalim also agreed to pay $30m. for its role in the money laundering conspiracy surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, according to the Justice Department.