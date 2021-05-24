Belarus official claims Hamas threatened to blow up force-landed flight

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the civilian aircraft to land and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was among the passengers on board.

Artem Sikorsky, the head of Belarus' Transportation Ministry Aviation Department claimed that Hamas was behind the bomb-threat and sent a letter to Ryanair threatening to blow up the plane unless the European Union "renounces its support for Israel in this war."

“We, the soldiers of Hamas, demand that Israel ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union renounces its support for Israel in this war. A bomb is planted on this flight. If you do not fulfill our demands, the bomb will explode over Vilnius on May 23,” the full letter read.



– the Ryanair "bomb threat" came from Hamas

– Hamas didn't send it to the Vilnius airport, but Minsk, a totally different one not on the flight path

– they demanded a ceasefire two days after it happened With a completely straight face, the Belarusian transport ministry claims:– the Ryanair "bomb threat" came from Hamas– Hamas didn't send it to the Vilnius airport, but Minsk, a totally different one not on the flight path– they demanded a ceasefire two days after it happened pic.twitter.com/vmUVYpvzBh May 24, 2021



Reuters contributed to this report. This comes three days after Israel and Hamas accepted the ceasefire agreement to end 11 days of rocket-fire and violence in the Gaza Strip and Israel.Reuters contributed to this report.