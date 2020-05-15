The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Blacklight experiment shows how coronavirus spreads on surfaces - WATCH

The subject was then brought in to a make shift buffet alongside nine other people at which point they acted as they typically would in a restaurant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 15, 2020 22:02
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (photo credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
(photo credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Japanese experiment shows the way viruses could be spreading in restaurants, even if only one person has been infected. The experiment was preformed by Japanese broadcaster NHK and was also featured on Now This.
In the video, one person's hands were sprayed with a fluorescent substance, representing the germs, which can only be seen using a blacklight.
The subject was then brought into a makeshift buffet with nine other people at which point they acted as they typically would in a buffet. After 30 minutes, a blacklight was turned on, showing all people sitting within it how far the substance spread.

The result showed, that when no one took any precautions, it spread to most people sitting in the same dining room through the utensils, plates, tables and other commonly touched items. Additionally, many of the participants had the fluorescent material on their person, including their faces.
This experiment was used to show the importance of washing one's hands regularly and thoroughly, as well as maintaining general hygiene.


