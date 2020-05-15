Blacklight experiment shows how coronavirus spreads on surfaces - WATCH

A Japanese experiment shows the way viruses could be spreading in restaurants, even if only one person has been infected. The experiment was preformed by Japanese broadcaster NHK and was also featured on Now This.In the video, one person's hands were sprayed with a fluorescent substance, representing the germs, which can only be seen using a blacklight. The subject was then brought into a makeshift buffet with nine other people at which point they acted as they typically would in a buffet. After 30 minutes, a blacklight was turned on, showing all people sitting within it how far the substance spread.
The result showed, that when no one took any precautions, it spread to most people sitting in the same dining room through the utensils, plates, tables and other commonly touched items. Additionally, many of the participants had the fluorescent material on their person, including their faces.This experiment was used to show the importance of washing one's hands regularly and thoroughly, as well as maintaining general hygiene.
