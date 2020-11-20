The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Canada votes for Palestinian self-determination at UN for second year

Canada had traditionally opposed the resolution but last year changed its vote from “not” to “yes,” after the US recognized settlement activity as legitimate.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 12:54
Countries are seen voting at the UN on Palestinian self-determination.
Canada voted in favor of an annual draft United Nations General Assembly Resolution in support of Palestinian self-determination for the second year in a row.
The resolution, one of close to 20 that the UN General Assembly will approve this year, is voted on annually.
The UNGA’s Third Committee approved it Thursday with a 163-5 vote and 10 abstentions.
Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States voted against it.
Countries that abstained were; Australia, Cameroon, Guatemala, Honduras, Kiribati, Palau, Papa New Guinea, Rwanda, Togo and Tonga.
Canada often votes against such annual resolutions and or abstains, as a protest against UN bias against Israel. More UN resolutions are passed against Israel than against any other country. Nations who oppose the pro-Palestinian and or anti-Israel resolutions, often do so as a protest vote against bias rather than direction opposition to the text themselves.
This particular resolution on self-determination is among the most simple of the resolutions and often garners the most support.
Canada had traditionally opposed the resolution but last year changed its vote from “not” to “yes,” after the US recognized settlement activity as legitimate.
This year, it held to that position and once again voted, “yes,” a move that appeared to show that its vote last year was not a one time protest move.
Canada’s Ambassador to the UN Bob Rae told the UNGA that his country was a strong ally of Israel, but was also committed to the creation of a Palestinian state.
“Canada’s vote today is a reflection of our longstanding commitment to the right of self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Rae said.
The resolution called for all countries to do what they could to support the successful creation of a Palestinian state living in peace and security with Israel, Rae said.
His country doesn’t agree with all the wording, Rae said, but does support its call for a two-state resolution and thus voted in favor of the text.
“At the same time Canada does not and will not support any resolution that unfairly singles out Israel alone for criticism. Our votes on these resolutions across the UN system reflect this basic principle. We will continue to oppose these resolutions and initiatives which do not speak to the complexity of the issues or seek to address the actions and responsibilities of all parties, including the destructive role of terrorists organizations like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah.
“Canada stands ready to support the return to negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.
The Israeli representative called on the UN to stop approving a disproportionate number of resolutions against Israel, including texts that were already repetitive to other resolutions.
He noted that the Third Committee would also adopt by consensus a general resolution that supported the global principle of self-determination, so that a specific one for Palestinians was unnecessary.
“Israel’s opposition to this resolution is a principled one, it has less to do with its content and more to do with its existence,” the representative said.
The Palestinian Representative thanked those countries supported their right to self determination. He pushed back at the charge that such UN resolutions were problematic.
“Support for this resolution is the only possible option for any country that believes in international law. The right to self determination was enshrined in the UN charter,” he said.
Many UN countries have also been victims of colonialism and thus have an affinity with the Palestinian cause, he said.
The problem is not UN resolutions, the problem is their lack of implementation, he said.
A two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines is a critical element for peace with Israel and therefore all countries have an obligation not to support Israel actions over the pre-1967 lines.
‘There is no doubt that the last day of Israel’s occupation of our land will be the first day of peace for all.”


Tags Palestinians United Nations canada
