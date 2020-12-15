The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
City of Paris fined for hiring too many women

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fine “obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous.”

By ABIGAIL ADLER, SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 23:50
A closed tourist souvenir shop is seen before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU/FILE PHOTO)
A closed tourist souvenir shop is seen before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU/FILE PHOTO)
The city of Paris has been fined the equivalent of $110,000 for hiring too many women, AFP reported on Tuesday.
The government’s public service ministry is claiming that the capital city has broken rules by hiring too many women, shattering the gender balance required when filling positions, Le Monde explained.
The basis for the fine?
In 2018, only five men were hired to management positions in city hall, in contrast to 11 women. In other words, 69% of appointments went to women.
“I am happy to announce that we have been fined,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told a city council meeting, according to Yahoo! News. Hidalgo reportedly added that she had been filled with “joy” when she learned of the fine.
The ruling referenced a rule from 2013 stipulating that not more than 60% of management positions should be filled by either only women or only men, The Guardian noted.
Hidalgo called the fine “obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous.”
France's Public Service Minister Amelie de Montchalin noted in a tweet that the 2013 law had been repealed.
In August 2019, a law was passed exempting precisely what happened in Paris - hiring more women than men or vice versa - except in only affects cases from June 2019 onwards.
As such, even though the law has been repealed, Paris still would need to pay its fine.
The city is currently working to decrease the wage gap and introduce women into job categories that have been traditionally filled more by men.
Back in 2019, Hidalgo initiated the inauguration of Jerusalem Square, “Place de Jérusalem,” in Paris, in the wake of recent antisemitic attacks at the time. Danielle Simonnet, then-member in La France Insoumise, a far-left party, proposed that the sign be changed to, “Place de Jérusalem – with the wish that it becomes the future capital of two states.” It was rejected.
According to AFP, Hidalgo was re-elected for a new term as mayor last year.


Tags France feminism women europe paris
