Coronavirus-stricken nursing homes received hygiene warnings beforehand

A number of New York City nursing homes which have seen deaths from COVID-19 among their residents received warnings over hygiene violations ahead of the pandemic, the New York Post has found. Thirteen homes in the city, which, between them were home to 413 residents who have died of coronavirus, received warnings from the Health Department over infractions such as not washing hands, not wearing personal protective equipment, and leaving medical devices on the floor, some as recently as January. Kings Harbor Multicare Center in the Bronx, Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queens, and Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Staten Island were the most affected by the outbreak, suffering 45 deaths each, according to a partial list of homes with deaths released by the state. Both received state infection-control citations; Carmel Richmond was handed a hand-washing violation in October 2016. According to Health Department records, an inspector noted: “The [certified nurse assistant] did not wash his hands with soap and water after providing incontinent care and disposing of the soiled linen.” The nurse was subsequently re-trained on correct procedure, according to a corrective action report filed by the residence. A spokesman for the facility has defended the residence's record, noting that it received a five-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.The suggestion “that this lone citation might in any way be related to the tragic loss of lives due to COVID-19 does a tremendous disservice to the heroic caregivers who put their lives on the line every day,” spokesman Jon Goldberg said. Kings Harbour also defended its record, saying: “Outbreaks of COVID-19 are not the result of inattentiveness or shortcomings in our facilities. The very nature of long-term care is a high touch environment where social distancing is not an option in providing care.”18 residents have died at Huntington Hills Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Long Island, where in 2016, inspectors found a urinal containing urine had been placed nearby an open breakfast tray. Ellen Cariddi, whose 85-year-old mother died of coronavirus a month after being transferred to the facility said she was never informed that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the residence. “I think they bear responsibility 100% to my family’s outbreak — three of six members of my family,” said Cariddi, whose two daughters caught the virus after interacting with her mother. “We were under the impression that was the safest place for my mom.”A spokeswoman for the residence, Genevieve Worthington cited the facility's five-star rating, saying: “We continue to care for each resident pursuant to CDC and Department of Health guidelines, including stringently following infection control protocols."Family advocates say that the combination of the homes with hygiene infractions being sent more residents is creating a perfect storm for the virus to spread. Added to the fact they we’re unable mange infection controls before — now there is a shortage of PPE, staff is staying home because they are sick or afraid, and this is an industry that has been known to be chronically understaffed as well,” Brian Lee of Families for Better Care told the Post. “All of those things are the perfect storm for this worst case scenario in far too many nursing homes.”