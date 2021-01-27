"Vaccines are not good. If they were, then the white man would have brought vaccines for Tanzania's President John Magufuli said on Wednesday that no lockdown was planned because God would protect people from COVID-19 while homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than vaccines."Vaccines are not good. If they were, then the white man would have brought vaccines for HIV/AIDS ," he said in a speech in western Tanzania, contradicting the global scientific consensus and advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tanzania has officially reported a total number of 509 COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths, WHO data shows, but it has not updated the figures for more than six months.

"We Tanzanians haven't locked ourselves in and we don't expect to lock ourselves down. I don't expect to announce any lockdown because our God is living and He will continue to protect Tanzanians," Magufuli said during a ceremony to open a new farm in his home town in the Chato district.