Bianco sued both Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, for sexual assault, sexual battery, and human trafficking, according to the lawsuit.

Bianco, in the lawsuit, explains that she had been asked to come and perform in his music video in 2009, four years after they had met. She was told there would be a camera crew and accommodations, but found that there was no crew present and that she was expected to stay at Manson's house.

She claimed that she was subject to sleep deprivation, as they expected her to be on-call for the filming, which was done using a Flip camera, 24/7. The lawsuit additionally claims that she had not been given food the four days she stayed there, but rather was provided with drugs and alcohol, and that she was expected to be in lingerie the entire video.

During this video shoot, Manson allegedly threw tantrums repeatedly, broke the filming equipment, and threatened to come to Bianco's room at night and rape her. According to the lawsuit, he also forced her into a sexual encounter with another woman.

Notably, the lawsuit claims that Manson locked Bianco in the bedroom, electrocuted her and beat her with a whip that he claimed had belonged to the Nazis.

The two began a sexual relationship a few months later, when Manson would publicly degrade Bianco by groping her publicly without her consent and forcing a dress code upon her.

The lawsuit also claimed that he attempted to "bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco," suggesting that he was interested in a pedophilic relationship, as well.

For the few months that the two had lived together, Bianco claimed that she was locked inside and constantly physically and verbally abused. She claimed that Manson chased her around the house with an ax, smashing holes in the walls.

He additionally used what the lawsuit described as a "Nazi knife" to cut her along her body during sex, then took photographs and uploaded them to the internet.

Bianco eventually ran away while Manson was asleep in June 2011.

She claimed that Manson's offers to help Bianco secure a visa in the US while forcing her into such conditions were a form of trafficking.

Manson "implied that because he had brought Ms. Bianco to the United States and provided housing, she owed him labor and sexual intimacy," the lawsuit alleges. Bianco "feared for her safety and that of her friends and family if she did not comply."

"I heard the 'n' word over and over," she continued, People reported. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (God forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more."

Wood also shared a photo of some of Manson's tattoos, which she said could be swastikas and a Nazi-inspired skull and crossbones symbol. She added that Manson "did not have these tattoos when we started dating," People reported. Wood is Jewish and was raised as such. However, her mother converted, she explained over Instagram. "That's better," Manson would tell her, because to him, it meant that she wasn't "blood Jewish."