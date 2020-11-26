The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Field of candidates widens in heated race for top ICC prosecutor job

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 18:32
Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda attends the trial for Malian Islamist militant Al-Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in The Hague, the Netherlands July 8, 2019.
A British lawyer looking into alleged atrocities committed by Islamic State, and a Canadian who helped bring to justice perpetrators of Cambodia's genocide are among five new candidates to lead the International Criminal Court.
A process to fill the most important post in the field of international criminal justice has been deadlocked for several months.
The five new names were added to an earlier shortlist of four. Some countries had complained that the original four, chosen through a process that emphasized consensus, did not include enough figures with the international profile required for the job.
The court's 123 member countries are due to meet in New York on December 7 to 13, when they are meant to pick a successor for Gambia's Fatou Bensouda, whose term as chief prosecutor expires in June.
The position gained additional international attention this year when the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Bensouda, under a law normally used to target terrorists and drug dealers.
The Trump administration rejected the court and denounced Bensouda for looking into actions of American troops in Afghanistan. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a less confrontational stance, although Washington is unlikely to lift its objections to the Afghanistan investigation.
The new candidates include Britain's Karim Khan, who now heads a United Nations team investigating Islamic State crimes in Iraq, and Robert Petit, a former prosecutor at the Khmer Rouge tribunal in Cambodia.
Notably absent is the candidate seen as having the highest profile, the prosecutor in charge of the UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, Belgian Serge Brammertz, who had previously expressed an interest.
Widening the pool of candidates could delay the elections because ICC member states may want more than the two remaining weeks before the New York meeting to make a choice.


