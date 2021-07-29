Fight against terrorism: Dangerous ISIS member arrested in Greece

The concerned is a big name of the terrorist organization in which he held important positions, in particular in what is called special group of operational services, in Dir Ezzour, in Syria. He was also part of the religious police in Riqqa province.

Video recording showed him targeting a Syrian soldier with a weapon of war threatening to kill the "enemies of religion », as he said.

According to information available to the Moroccan security services, he was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Morocco.

According to information provided by a source familiar with the matter, Abu Mohamad Al Fatah either escaped from the war zones controlled by Daesh in Syria to take refuge in Europe and more specifically in Greece, using a false identity. he was planning to commit terrorist attacks in MoroccoDespite his false identity, the security services were able to locate him thanks to a joint security operation, between Moroccan, Italian, American, Greek and British services.

The same source points out the importance of international security cooperation in the fight against terrorism, which makes it possible to track terrorists preventing them from finding a safe haven or a rear base.

This operation highlights "the serious and effective membership of the Kingdom of Morocco to safeguard regional and international security and stability », the source concluded.

