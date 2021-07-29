The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Fight against terrorism: Dangerous ISIS member arrested in Greece

The fight against terrorism is not weakening. Thanks to cooperation between the Moroccan, Greek, American, Italian and British security services

By HAKIM ARIF  
JULY 29, 2021 10:57
On the left, Yassine Mansouri, the director of Morocco's external intelligence agency (DGED), and on the right, Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of the Moroccan domestic intelligence Agency (DGST). (photo credit: L'Observateur du Maroc)
On the left, Yassine Mansouri, the director of Morocco's external intelligence agency (DGED), and on the right, Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of the Moroccan domestic intelligence Agency (DGST).
(photo credit: L'Observateur du Maroc)
Moroccan security services have ended the hectic career of an Daesh terrorist. The General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (DGED) and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance were able, thanks to precise information, to arrest, in Athens, the so-called Abou Mohamad Al Fateh, a 28-year-old Moroccan who joined the ranks of Daesh and which was the subject of an international arrest warrant at the initiative of the Moroccan justice system. 
The concerned is a big name of the terrorist organization in which he held important positions, in particular in what is called special group of operational services, in Dir Ezzour, in Syria. He was also part of the religious police in Riqqa province. 
Video recording showed him targeting a Syrian soldier with a weapon of war threatening to kill the "enemies of religion », as he said.
According to information available to the Moroccan security services, he was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Morocco.
According to information provided by a source familiar with the matter, Abu Mohamad Al Fatah either escaped from the war zones controlled by Daesh in Syria to take refuge in Europe and more specifically in Greece, using a false identity. he was planning to commit terrorist attacks in MoroccoDespite his false identity, the security services were able to locate him thanks to a joint security operation, between Moroccan, Italian, American, Greek and British services.
The same source points out the importance of international security cooperation in the fight against terrorism, which makes it possible to track terrorists preventing them from finding a safe haven or a rear base.
This operation highlights "the serious and effective membership of the Kingdom of Morocco to safeguard regional and international security and stability », the source concluded.


Tags Terrorism morocco morocco israel ISIS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by