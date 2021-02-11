The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

GameStop stock frenzy was led by older investors, not kids

reports have cast doubt on the myth that this was a victory of small investors over large Wall Street firms.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 19:00
Investors have used the Robinhood app to give the video game company GameStop a boost. (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Investors have used the Robinhood app to give the video game company GameStop a boost.
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
 The recent GameStop stock frenzy that caused shares of the troubled company to rise by more than 1700% in the course of a few days is widely attributed to the actions of young traders protesting against the large financial institutions. However, data gathered by Tel Aviv-based TipRanks, which analyzes the performance of investment analysts and experts, found that middle-aged investors actually played a greater role than Millenials in the saga.
Last month, shares of GameStop, a troubled video game retailer teetering on bankruptcy, skyrocketed following a coordinated effort by members of the Reddit community r/wallstreetbets, whose millions of members discuss aggressive trading strategies. While some members of the communities became overnight millionaires as a result of the campaign, many public figures applauded the episode as a grassroots effort to punish the large hedge funds that were short-selling the stock in order to profit from its price drops.
While some profited from the saga, many posted heavy losses, including hundreds of novice traders who frittered away large parts of their savings. After reaching as high as $350 on January 27, GameStop's stock opened trading Thursday at $51.20 per share. That's still more than twice as much as the stock traded at on January 12, the day before its first big gain.
The rapid rise and fall of GameStop and other troubled companies, like the AMC Cinema chain whose stocks rose 900%, was coordinated on the Reddit site by its users, many of whom are inexperienced traders under the age of 35.  However, reports have cast doubt on the myth that this was a victory of small investors over large Wall Street firms. Reports indicate that the four large asset managers that together own 39% of GameStop's shares have made more than a billion dollars since the beginning of the year. One hedge fund, Senvest Management, made more than $700 million from the buying frenzy, according to the Wall Street Journal.  
TipRanks, which has data on more than 678,000 investors, found that Gen-X investors aged 35-55 actually poured into the stocks in greater numbers than under-35s.
TipRanks found that the number of GameStop stock holders aged 35-55 grew by 215% in January, and currently constitute 45% of all investors in the company. Meanwhile, the number of under-35s holding the stock rose by 142%, and currently comprise 40% of GameStop stockholders.
Similarly, 52% of AMC stockholders are 35-55, while only 35% are younger, the report said, although both poured into the stock at the same rate in January.
“This research explains to some extent the intensity of the extraordinary gains driven by money coming in not just by ‘small’ investors identified with platforms like Robinhood but largely by Generation X investors,” said TipRanks CEO Uri Greenbaum.
"Although it was an exciting moment that started as a social movement, investors learned from this that you can't win at a game like this," Greenbaum said. "Pumping a losing business is not a sustainable strategy. In this case, anyone who jumped on the wagon late - even by a few hours - lost."
  "It is exciting to see how people can find stocks of companies with big visions and low revenues, and make them valuable by buying up their stocks. But there are fears that the retail market will eventually cause the bubble to burst. We created TipRanks to help prevent people make smart decisions online. Studies have shown that 30% of all trades by retail investors come from online advice, and we want to make sure they don't take bad advice," Greenbaum said.    
"The market for retail investors was a big winner during the pandemic. We now see that 25% of the market's volume comes from individuals, whereas their impact was almost meaningless just a year ago.
Greenbaum called the involvement of experienced investors "surprising," as they should have had already learned from the experiences of other stock bubbles in their lifetimes. Investors over 55 generally stayed away from the so-called "meme stocks," embracing financial conservatism and sticking with their retirement plans instead of jumping on the fad, Greenbaum said. 


Tags Stock market Money investment video games investors
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by