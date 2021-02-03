The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Germany upgrades IHRA's legal status

Biden administration reaffirms US support for international definition of antisemitism.

By LAHAV HARKOV, OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 20:09
Parts of the Holocaust memorial project "Stolpersteine" (stumbling blocks) are pictured in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
Parts of the Holocaust memorial project "Stolpersteine" (stumbling blocks) are pictured in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
Germany recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance as an international institution on Wednesday, strengthening in law its commitment to fighting antisemitism.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country's one-year presidency of IHRA will come to a close next month, "ending a year in which denial and playing down of the Holocaust reached new, shameless lows."
Maas mentioned examples such as protesters against COVID-19-related restrictions comparing their situation to concentration camps, and someone wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt storming the US Capitol last month.
"These images made us all the more determined in our work for the IHRA," Maas said.
Germany will put IHRA "on equal footing with other international organizations," Maas explained, saying this is "a signal of international cooperation."
"For only by joining forces can we take action against the growing trend to distort the historical record and discriminate," he stated.
Germany’s move came the day after the Biden administration reaffirmed US support for the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kara McDonald addressed an expert committee meeting on combating antisemitism in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Tuesday, voicing support for the definition.
“We must educate ourselves and our communities to recognize antisemitism in its many forms, so that we can call hate by its proper name and take effective action,” she said. “That is why the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, with its real-world examples, is such an invaluable tool.”
“As prior US administrations of both political stripes have done, the Biden administration embraces and champions the working definition,” McDonald continued. “We applaud the growing number of countries and international bodies that apply it, we urge all that haven’t done so to do likewise – and we commend OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights for using it.”
IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
The “real-world examples” McDonald mentioned are the more controversial part of the definition, as they include extreme criticisms of Israel, such as saying that Israel is a racist endeavor or comparing Israeli actions to those of the Nazis.
Last month, several left-wing Jewish organizations, including Americans for Peace Now, J Street and the New Israel Fund, among others, came out against codifying the IHRA definition. They argued that legally adopting the IHRA definition could suppress freedom of expression, and penalize people who question "the legitimacy of Israel's founding."
The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in response that the IHRA definition of antisemitism is an important tool for fighting hatred of Jews around the world, and lamented the opposition of the left-wing Jewish groups to its legal adoption.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust germany antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by