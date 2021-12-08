Global public currently dissatisfied with democracy - Pew research

Many in the global public feel democracy is not working the way that it should – and this sentiment is growing.

According to an interactive essay by the Pew Research Center, a large majority in democratic countries believe that their nation’s political system has declined, governments no longer work for the benefit of the population, and that their own political systems need to be reformed – among other complaints and grievances about their democratic systems.

Among the data discovered in numerous surveys reviewed by Pew, one survey showed that the percentage of people who said their state government is ruled for the benefit of the broader population has starkly decreased since 2002. For instance, just 30% of Italians surveyed in 2019 felt the state is run for the “benefit of all” – a staggering drop from the 88% of Italians who felt this way in 2002. 46% of Americans felt the same way in 2019, compared to 65% in 2002, while the rate of those who agreed with the sentiment in Germany reduced to 48% from 86%.

Major factors in dissatisfaction with democracies include economic struggle, complacency in governing, and a feeling of individual rights – such as freedom of speech – being curtailed, per a 2018 survey

Much has changed since the surveys were conducted at the turn of the decade – 2020 brought along the largest pandemic in over a century and changed the rules of society around the globe. This was reflected in a spring 2021 Pew survey, which showed that in prominent democracies – such as the US, Italy, Spain, France, South Korea, Belgium and Japan – over 75% of the surveyed population believe their country’s political system needs to be significantly or completely reformed. 85% of Americans think changes need to be made, while 89% of those surveyed in Italy said the country’s political system needs major changes or complete reform – compared to 47% in Canada and just 24% in New Zealand.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves Trump and Confederate flags after making his way to the second floor of the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)

The United States of America, long revered around the world as a beacon of freedom and democracy, has also lost some of its luster as the “shining city on a hill,” a classical phrase many American politicians use to describe the world’s most famous defender of freedom. Of the 17 countries surveyed in a 2021 “Global Attitudes” survey, just one had over 30% of respondents say the US is a “good example for other democracies to follow,” with the median figure being 17% and just 19% of Americans agreeing with the statement. On average, 57% of respondents said America “used to be a good example but has not been in recent years,” while 23% said that America has never been a good example for other democratic nations.

While perhaps displeased and even jaded with their political systems, residents of conventional democracies have no intention of changing their system of rule. “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried,” as the UK’s Winston Churchill once famously said. In a 2017 Pew poll, 78% of respondents said Representative democracy was an effective method of governance, compared to just 26% that believed rule by a “strong leader” was a good political system and 24% that said military rule was a good system.