The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Global public currently dissatisfied with democracy - Pew research

Pew Research Center surveys paint a dark picture for the present – and future – of conventional democratic systems of government.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 02:11
A protester holds a placard that reads "Macron terrorist" during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the "Droits de l'Homme" (human rights) esplanade at the Troca (photo credit: REUTERS)
A protester holds a placard that reads "Macron terrorist" during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the "Droits de l'Homme" (human rights) esplanade at the Troca
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Many in the global public feel democracy is not working the way that it should – and this sentiment is growing.
According to an interactive essay by the Pew Research Center, a large majority in democratic countries believe that their nation’s political system has declined, governments no longer work for the benefit of the population, and that their own political systems need to be reformed – among other complaints and grievances about their democratic systems.
Among the data discovered in numerous surveys reviewed by Pew, one survey showed that the percentage of people who said their state government is ruled for the benefit of the broader population has starkly decreased since 2002. For instance, just 30% of Italians surveyed in 2019 felt the state is run for the “benefit of all” – a staggering drop from the 88% of Italians who felt this way in 2002. 46% of Americans felt the same way in 2019, compared to 65% in 2002, while the rate of those who agreed with the sentiment in Germany reduced to 48% from 86%.
Major factors in dissatisfaction with democracies include economic struggle, complacency in governing, and a feeling of individual rights – such as freedom of speech – being curtailed, per a 2018 survey.
Much has changed since the surveys were conducted at the turn of the decade – 2020 brought along the largest pandemic in over a century and changed the rules of society around the globe. This was reflected in a spring 2021 Pew survey, which showed that in prominent democracies – such as the US, Italy, Spain, France, South Korea, Belgium and Japan – over 75% of the surveyed population believe their country’s political system needs to be significantly or completely reformed. 85% of Americans think changes need to be made, while 89% of those surveyed in Italy said the country’s political system needs major changes or complete reform – compared to 47% in Canada and just 24% in New Zealand.
A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves Trump and Confederate flags after making his way to the second floor of the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves Trump and Confederate flags after making his way to the second floor of the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)
The United States of America, long revered around the world as a beacon of freedom and democracy, has also lost some of its luster as the “shining city on a hill,” a classical phrase many American politicians use to describe the world’s most famous defender of freedom. Of the 17 countries surveyed in a 2021 “Global Attitudes” survey, just one had over 30% of respondents say the US is a “good example for other democracies to follow,” with the median figure being 17% and just 19% of Americans agreeing with the statement. On average, 57% of respondents said America “used to be a good example but has not been in recent years,” while 23% said that America has never been a good example for other democratic nations.
While perhaps displeased and even jaded with their political systems, residents of conventional democracies have no intention of changing their system of rule. “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried,” as the UK’s Winston Churchill once famously said. In a 2017 Pew poll, 78% of respondents said Representative democracy was an effective method of governance, compared to just 26% that believed rule by a “strong leader” was a good political system and 24% that said military rule was a good system.
Interestingly, however, respondents were split when asked about a “rule by experts” political system, known as a technocracy. 49% of respondents felt this system would be good, compared to 46% who said it would be bad. The former Soviet Union was known as something of a technocracy, though freedoms were severely limited in the soviet state, while the nation that most closely resembles a “rule by experts” system today is China – which has had its own lack of freedoms and human rights record closely scrutinized and widely criticized. The idea of direct democracy – where citizens vote directly on what does or does not become law – is also increasingly popular around the globe, with 66% of respondents in the 2017 survey saying it was an effective method of government, compared with just 30% who called it inferior.


Tags United States government europe democracy Pew Research Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by