Gun policy remains a controversial topic between Democrats and Republicans, according to a survey that was held by Pew Research following the Atlanta and Boulder shootings, but before the shooting in Indianapolis. The survey showed that only 53% of Americans are saying that gun laws should be stricter. This view is held by 81% of Democrats, but only 20% of Republicans. However, both sides said they support legislation that will prevent people with mental illness from buying weapons, with 85% of Republicans and 90% of Democrats and require background checks on during private gun sales (supported by 70% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats)Democrats defined gun violence as one of the top problems for the United States, with 73% of them while only 18% of Republicans holding that opinion.The survey included 5,109 people, and the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.