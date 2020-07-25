Ice cream sales are through the roof amid coronavirus, personal care down

Unilever, a company which owns brands from personal care to ice cream, said on Thursday that while the demand for toiletries has declined, its ice cream sales have skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic.Unilever owns ice cream brands such as Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Breyer's, and also home brands such as Dove and Axe. The company attributes this to the lockdowns keeping those confined inside their homes, which has led to an increase in grocery sales across the board as more people are forced to dine at home."Consumers have eaten more soups, used more meal kits and accompanied their meals with mayonnaise and ice cream as dessert," Unilever CEO Alan Jope said on Thursday, according to CNN.Specifically, sales rose by 15% in the first half of the year, and in the second quarter increasing to 26% - for consumers eating ice cream at home. The company noted that private sales of ice cream significantly offset the loss in sales they would have earned from selling to restaurants and other public spaces.The company is now worth $155 billion, which puts their worth ahead of vaccine developer Astrazenec, according to CNN.