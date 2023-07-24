The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Tensions between Lukashenko, Wagner group rise Belarus leader tells Putin

The Belarusian leader reportedly showed Putin a map of the alleged movement of Polish troops near the Belarusian cities of Brest and Grodno along the border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 22:09
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER DEMYANCHUK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER DEMYANCHUK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Tensions are rising between Belarus and the mercenary Wanger Group, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a meeting in St Petersburg, the TASS Russia news agency reported on Sunday.

The reasons behind the sudden tensions, Lukashenko said, is "because they want to march on Warsaw."

Lukashenko described Wagner asking to go west to "tour Poland".

"I keep them in the center, as agreed. Belarus does not want to move them there because their mood is bad," he continued.

"The Wagner group has started to stress us: ‘We want to go to the West. Let us go.’ I said, why do you want to go to the West?"

Alexander Lukashenko

The Belarusian leader reportedly showed Putin a map of the alleged movement of Polish troops near the Belarusian cities of Brest and Grodno along the border. Furthermore, since Poland is a member of NATO, in case of a military conflict, a US-led defense would also be brought into the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The two leaders regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine, where Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive "has failed," and Lukashenko had said "there is no counteroffensive."

Ukraine's counteroffensive began last month but only made small gains against Russian forces. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, however, that Ukraine has successfully reclaimed 50% of its territory seized by Russia throughout the war.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by