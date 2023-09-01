The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Drone strikes on Russian soil will increase, senior Ukraine official warns

As the attacks have increased in frequency, Kyiv has touted its progress in developing long-range strike weapons to give it an answer to Russia's longrunning campaign of air strikes on Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:43
A Ukrainian serviceman practices to use a drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023 (photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman practices to use a drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023
(photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday that drone strikes on Russian soil were set to increase and that recent such attacks showed that the war in Ukraine was gradually shifting to Russia.

In an interview, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also ruled out peace talks for now, saying any negotiations would amount to "capitulation" on the part of Ukraine and the democracies that support it.

"Any negotiation process... it will mean the capitulation of Ukraine and the capitulation of the democratic world on the whole"

Mykhailo Podolyak, presidential adviser 

Ukraine had ramped up its strikes on occupied areas, and attacks inside Russia itself would also increase, carried out by "agents" or "partisans," Podolyak said.

"As for Russia ... there is an increasing number of attacks by unidentified drones launched from the territory of the Russian Federation, and the number of these attacks will increase," Podolyak told Reuters.

"Because this is the stage of the war… when hostilities are gradually being transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation," he said in the interview in his office in the heavily-defended government district in Kyiv.

Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS) Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Drone attacks on Russia have sharply increased in scale and frequency in recent weeks, culminating this week with strikes that hit six Russian regions in one night and destroyed transport planes in a blaze at a military airfield.

Ukraine generally cheers such attacks while stopping short of openly claiming direct responsibility for them. Its Western allies forbid it from using weapons they donate to strike Russia, although they say Kyiv has the right to carry out such attacks on military targets with its own weapons.

As the attacks have increased in frequency, Kyiv has touted its progress in developing long-range strike weapons to give it an answer to Russia's longrunning campaign of air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised what he said was the use of new Ukrainian weaponry with a range of 700 km - roughly the distance from Ukraine's border to Pskov, where a Russian military airbase was engulfed in flames a day earlier.

No negotiations!

Ukraine has hit back at critics of the slow progress of its much-vaunted counteroffensive in the east and south that has been hampered by heavily-mined areas and Russian defensive lines that were prepared over the course of months.

The operation is nearing the three-month mark but has not yet recaptured any major settlements. Russia calls the Ukrainian push a failure; Kyiv says it is advancing slowly on purpose to minimize losses.

Podolyak said Kyiv's forces were continuing to advance and hoped that Western military aid would continue to come in the months ahead. He used forthright language to rule out the expediency for Ukraine of any negotiations with Russia.

"Any negotiation process... it will mean the capitulation of Ukraine and the capitulation of the democratic world on the whole," he said.

Podolyak said he believed Ukraine's Western allies, who have poured in billions of dollars of weaponry, understood that there could be no kind of "compromise" with Moscow.

"At the moment, the partners understand that this war will no longer end in a compromise solution - that is, either we destroy Russia's capabilities by military means, and to do this we need the appropriate tools, or this war with such level of aggression will continue for some time."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by