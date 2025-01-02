Nazi patches seen on soldier in official Ukraine border service PR

After backlash about a public relations photo-shoot featuring a Ukrainian soldier sporting Nazi symbol patches on his equipment, the Ukrainian Border Guard deleted the offending social media post on Thursday.

The October 31 Facebook album featured one soldier with the Schutzstaffel's double SS bolts on his rifle. A patch on the soldier's plate carrier depicted a Nazi-style Reichsadler eagle, with the Ukrainian heraldic trident replacing the Nazi swastika.

"There are two sides to each of us. We show the dark only to the enemy," read the post, which depicted soldiers with photoshopped demonic shadows.

The Facebook post was deleted on Thursday after comments from social media users derided the Border Guard for an official post with Nazi imagery.

The same soldier also had pornographic content on his equipment, including a pink knife sheath depicting a naked woman in Japanese anime art style. Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

The same Nazi-style Reichsadler, almost identical to the one used by Nazi elements such as the Armed Forces High Command, had previously been part of controversies in the ongoing issue of Ukrainian servicemembers being caught with Nazi and Neo-Nazi imagery and symbolism on their person and equipment.

Jewish Azov battalion

Two Jewish Azov Battalion wearing shirts with the same logo were photographed alongside a representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) in October 2023.

In 2022, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization social media post celebrating International Women's Day and the contributions of women to the Ukrainian armed forces was deleted after it was noticed that one servicewoman bore the neo-Nazi black sun Sonnenrad symbol.

The Sonnenrad was also featured in old patches for the Azov battalion, an independent neo-Nazi militia integrated into the Ukrainian National Force. While it has been assimilated into the broader military system, the battalion still uses the Wolfsangel that was adopted by many Nazi military units and later Neo-Nazi organizations.