Jewish rep. seen posing with Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi symbols

A viral photo has surfaced on social media Friday depicting a representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) alongside soldiers donning t-shirts with Nazi symbols.

The photo shows an FJCU representative posing with two Ukrainian soldiers whose t-shirts prominently display a logo: an eagle clutching a Ukrainian emblem. This symbol is reminiscent of the Oberkommando der Wehrmacht (OKW) emblem, which was the supreme military command for Nazi Germany during World War II. Founded in 1938, the OKW superseded the Reich Ministry of War, overseeing the army (Heer), navy (Kriegsmarine), and air force (Luftwaffe).

These soldiers are part of the Azov Assault Brigade, a unit that has garnered controversy for its alleged ties to neo-Nazi ideologies, far-right affiliations, and use of Nazi-related symbols. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the brigade notably defended Mariupol, particularly the Azovstal steel plant, until the Ukrainian high command ordered them to surrender.

Sources indicate that this photo was initially posted on FJCU's official platforms but was later removed. The Jerusalem Post sought clarification from the FJCU on this issue. A Jewish community of Ukraine representative is seen taking a photo that went viral (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA TELEGRAM/FEDEARTION OF JEWISH COMMUNITIES IN UKRAINE )

Two taking photos with FJCU rep. are Jewish Azov soldiers

In response, FJCU stated to the Post: "The individuals in the photo are two Jewish soldiers from the Azov Battalion." They elaborated that Yasha Sinyakov, the FJCU representative in the image, maintains regular interactions with these and many other Jewish soldiers across various Ukrainian army battalions. "These soldiers proudly identify with their Jewish heritage and express that they're respected by their peers," the FJCU commented.

The photo was taken after the group erected a sukkah at their camp's frontlines, supported by the Ukrainian military. "This cooperation ensures that we can address the needs of our Jewish soldiers," the statement read.

The FJCU emphasized the ongoing support from the Ukrainian military and appealed to the Post to highlight the efforts of their numerous volunteers, including Mr. Sinyakov.

"These volunteers assist in various ways, from aiding injured soldiers and conducting Torah lessons to providing psychological support. They also distribute essential kits and food packages tailored for Jewish needs. "Last month, we organized special packages for Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot, including provisions for the Jewish combatants. Moreover, 52,000 Jewish families nationwide benefited from this initiative."

In conclusion, the FJCU expressed their deep desire for peace, echoing the prophetic vision: "they shall beat their swords into plowshares", and "anticipating the forthcoming arrival of the Messiah."