Iranian film festival to celebrate COVID-19 healthcare providers

In another sign of how the coronavirus crisis is impacting countries around the world, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Iran reported that 372 applicants sent films to compete in the “Defenders of Health” section of the festival. Organizers of the festival announced that the 372 films submitted in this category include movies from the United States, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Britain, France, India, Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, Egypt and Nigeria. The Resistance Festival will take place in two sections this year, from September 21-27 and from November 21-27.The “Defenders of Health” section will be held in September and the films in this section will express “global gratitude” to those who fight the COVID-19 virus. More than 350,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Iran since the crisis began and over 20,000 deaths have been reported. Many cultural events in Iran have been cancelled, postponed or have moved online due to the virus. The 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival, a major Iranian film festival, was held in Tehran in early February, just a few days before the first cases of the COVID-19 virus were diagnosed. The international edition of that festival, which was set to take place in April, was canceled due to the pandemic. Some Iranian arts events have been gradually becoming more liberal, according to dissidents. In November, Israel-born director Dekel Berenson’s movie, Ashmina, won a special jury prize at the Tehran Short Film Festival, although the movie, which is set in Nepal, was listed as a British-Nepali co-production. Berenson, who is based in Britain, did not attend the festival. Many film festivals around the world spotlight Iranian films, both by filmmakers who work with the approval of the regime and those who live abroad and make movies that would be censored in Iran. Two films by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi have won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film over the past 10 years, A Separation and The Salesman. He continues to work both in Iran and abroad.
