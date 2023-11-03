WATCH: America will collapse like the USSR, claims Hamas official

Senior Hamas Official Ali Baraka, in an interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel on November 2, praised North Korea’s ability to strike the United States and insisted that “One day, the United States will be a thing of the past.”

“The United States was established by Britain and global Freemasonry, and it will collapse like the USSR did,” he said in the interview, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “America will not remain powerful.”

Hamas official praises North Korea and Iran

The interviewer then asked Baraka: “The Wall Street Journal wrote that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked to support the Palestinian people, and Hamas in particular. Are you taking this seriously?"

In response, Baraka answered “Yes. As you know, the leader of North Korea is, perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the United States. He is the only one.” Senior Hamas officials Bassem Naim and Moussa Abu Marzouk, and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov meet for talks on the release of foreign hostages, at a location given as Moscow, Russia in this handout image released on October 26, 2023 (credit: Hamas Handout/Handout via REUTERS)

“Iran does not have the capability to strike America,” Baraka explained. “If Iran decided to intervene, it could strike the Zionist entity and the American bases in the region. Let us say things as they are, Iran does not have weapons that can reach America, but it can strike Israel and the American bases and ships in the region if the US clearly expands its intervention.”

Only days ago, the Jerusalem Post shared a report detailing an alleged US airstrike on Iranian militias in al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria. The strike was thought to have been a response to a number of rocket attacks launched at US troops stationed throughout the Middle East.

“North Korea, however, does have the capability to strike America. The day may come when North Korea intervenes, because it is, after all, part of [our] alliance," Baraka continued. “Today, all of America’s enemies, or all those shown enmity by the US, are growing closer.

"Today, Russia contacts us on a daily basis. The Chinese sent envoys to Doha, and China and Russia met with the leaders of Hamas. A Hamas delegation traveled to Moscow, and soon, a delegation will travel to Beijing.

“All of America’s enemies in the region are consulting and getting closer, and the day may come when they join the war together, and turn America into a thing of the past.”