'Russia is Hamas': Ukraine warns Israelis Moscow has 'picked a side'

The targeted ad, which is written in both Hebrew and English, read: “Russia has chosen a side – it stands with Hamas."

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2023 20:15
A PORTRAIT of Russian President Vladimir Putin is smeared with red paint during an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on February 26, 2022, days after the invasion of Ukraine. (photo credit: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via Reuters)
Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel has funded a targeted advert, on X, to tell Israelis that Russia has stood with Hamas, and against global Jewry.

The ad, which is written in both Hebrew and English, reads: “Russia has chosen a side – it stands with Hamas. 

“There is no room for doubt: They host Hamas leaders. They did not condemn the terrible massacre that occurred on October 7. They issue statements against Israel. 

"In Dagestan, there were unprecedented attempts to carry out pogroms against Jews. 

“Israel is dealing with terrorism, and Ukraine is dealing with terrorism. Terror is terror, no matter where and against whom - we must not allow it to grow! Russia = Hamas.“

The image attached shows the Russian and Hamas flags merged, with the captions “Hamassia” and “Let’s unite against terror!”

The increasing hostility towards Israel and Jews

Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine over two years ago, has allied itself with Iran, a country that has sworn to destroy Israel and has strong ties with the Hamas terrorist organization. This alliance has come with the added benefit of Shahed drones for Russia to use in its deadly invasion. 

More recently, Russian officials have made a number of comments that have been deemed as hostile to Israel. Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said at the UN General Assembly that Israel had no right to defend itself. 

“The only thing they [Israel] can muster is continued pronouncements about Israel’s supposed right to self-defense, although as an occupying power, it does not have that power as confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice handed down in 2004,” said the Russian representative.

As mentioned in the Ukrainian ad, in the Russian territory of Dagestan there was an attempted pogrom against Jews arriving from a Tel Aviv flight. 



