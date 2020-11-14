The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel consulate in Atlanta erects mural to thank COVID-19 personnel

The mural itself spells "Thank you," as a tribute for those who have dedicated their lives in recent months to combat the pandemic.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 09:19
A young girl poses for a photo in front of a mural reading 'We will be heard', in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 20, 2020. (photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
A young girl poses for a photo in front of a mural reading 'We will be heard', in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 20, 2020.
(photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
In a recent effort to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of health care personnel and other essential services providers during the coronavrus pandemic, the Israeli consulate in Atlanta is leading a joint effort to dedicate a large-scale outdoor wall mural to them in western Atlanta, local news in Atlanta reported. 
The initiative, in which eight other countries are involved, is the latest effort by Israel’s consulate to call attention to the problems caused by the worldwide pandemic and to address the recent spike in infections in both the US and Israel. 
The mural itself spells "Thank you," as a tribute for those who have dedicated their lives in recent months to combat the pandemic, and showcases the flags of nine countries involved in its creation, presenting a multinational gesture of appreciation.  
As a medium that strives to reflect reality, art has the power to create a dialogue between people and certain ideas. As such, it brings people together and offers them an opportunity to reflect their role within the proposed reality. It is a process of both internal and communal conversations, which of the power to shift perceptions and create change. That's what Atlanta’s Israel Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon hopes to accomplish with this latest project.  
"The mural was a way for ourselves and the eight other nations to express that public art is a beautiful means of expressing messages to the wider public. And we are very happy that we were able to partner and work with the city of Atlanta on this," Sultan-Dadon said. 
Israeli-led initiatives in Atlanta are nothing new, with a relatively active relationship between Atlanta and its sister city in Israel - Ra'anana - since 2001. Ra'anana has initiated an ambitious program to create direct dialogue with Atlanta's resident through various communication platforms. 
In May, Israeli diplomatic representatives in Atlanta and the city of Ra'anana organized a virtual summit on the coronavirus pandemic with the participation of 10 other cities. The summit addressed ways of starting to move forward from the pandemic and was given the title: "Looking ahead to the new normal."  
"I think the challenge of this virus is it is similar in different places. One has to try to find the best balance between containing the virus, stopping the spread, while still being able to maintain and ensure the livelihoods of people, the economy, education, and those, I think, are challenges that we are facing in Israel and the United States and elsewhere," Sultan-Dadon said.
The project was coordinated with the help of the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, according to Vanessa Ibarra, who directs projects in Atlanta government to boost the city’s connections with the international community. 
"Israel’s consulate and others wanted to showcase their solidarity for the city and to be able to showcase that despite this pandemic, we’re all able to come together," Ibarra said.
Painted on the wall of a private building in southwest Atlanta by local artist Joseph McBride, the mural is part of a broader effort by the city to encourage outside support for the redevelopment of Atlanta’s urban neighborhoods.   
Among the most prominent organizations to contribute to the initiative was the Blank Family Foundation, which has donated over $50 million to bolster the rebuilding of Atlanta’s Westside community.
   


