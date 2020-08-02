Israel's economy could take up to 5 years to recover from coronavirus

It may take four to five years for Israel’s economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis, according to a new report by the Finance Ministry.The report forecasts two possible scenarios: One in which the country manages to dance with the virus and one in which there are extreme spikes in morbidity. Assuming that Israel’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis is somewhere in between the dot-com crisis of the early 2000s and the 2009 economic downturn, the ministry predicts that Israel’s GDP will shrink by 5.9% by the end of 2020 and grow by 5.7% in 2021.However, if there is a more extreme crisis than expected, the impact on financial growth will be more and the rate of recovery will be slower, with GDP shrinking by 7.2% in 2020 and growing by only 2.2% in 2021.More than a million Israelis have been out of work or put on furloughs since the start of the crisis. In the best-case scenario, the report predicts, 10% of Israelis will be out of work at the end of the year. In the worst-case scenario, 15%. The unemployment rate in Israel was 4% at the start of the crisis.The report warns that structural changes in the labor market might lead to a “jobless recovery,” meaning that even if the larger economy does recover, this will not necessarily translate to more jobs. It also could mean that the country’s spending level will return to its level before the pandemic in the near future.There are specific industries that are logically expected to experience the greatest negative impact and those that are expected to be less impacted. The most impacted industries will be low-tech experts and tourism.Foreign tourism is at its lowest point ever, the report showed, with fewer than 1,000 tourists entering the country in January. The report warns that this industry is likely not to return to its previous condition by the end of the year and recommends that those employed in the field explore other lines of work.Regarding hi-tech: there was a 50% drop in successful sales of Israeli start-ups so far this year versus last. In general, production levels fell by 6.9% in the first quarter of 2020 - the biggest drop in recent decades, despite being lower than expected, the ministry said.The Finance Ministry also expressed concern that Israelis may invest less because of the increased stability of the marketplace. The report did stress that the virus is volatile and the predictions outlined in the report could change.