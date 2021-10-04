The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish and Muslim organizations give joint statement at UNHRC

The World Jewish Congress and the Muslim World League gave a joint statement at the UNHRC promoting human rights for everyone.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 18:04
Overview of the UN Human Rights Council during a debate at the United Nations in Geneva (photo credit: REUTERS)
Overview of the UN Human Rights Council during a debate at the United Nations in Geneva
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the Muslim World League issued a joint statement promoting the protection of human rights for all on Monday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The declaration marks the first coordinated statement given by both Jewish and Muslim groups at a UN body.
"I am honored to make this statement on behalf of the Muslim World League and the World Jewish Congress, organizations that represent a wide majority of the Muslim and Jewish faiths," said WJC UN representative, Leon Saltiel in his address to the council.
"We come together in the spirit of peace, tolerance and respect for human rights. We believe that all human beings are given the same freedoms and rights by the Creator, are destined to live in liberty, prosperity and equality, free from conflict, oppression or harassment. We share a commitment to promote and protect human rights for all.
"Our two organizations have already commenced multifaceted cooperation, such as a joint Ramadan celebration we co-organized in April 2021 that featured community and religious leaders from both faiths from all around the world. We intend to continue, strengthen and expand these links with further joint activities, visits and exchanges.
Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa of the Muslim World League visits Auschwitz with David Harris, Rabbi David Rosen, and Harriet Schleifer of the American Jewish Committee. January 23, 2020. (credit: Courtesy)Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa of the Muslim World League visits Auschwitz with David Harris, Rabbi David Rosen, and Harriet Schleifer of the American Jewish Committee. January 23, 2020. (credit: Courtesy)
"We also reiterate the importance of safeguarding freedom of religion or belief around the globe as well as the right of every individual to practice one's religion without restrictions of any kind, as a basic human right.
"Humanity is facing many challenges, from poverty to climate change, from conflict and terrorism to displacement and migration. Enabling dialogue among individuals holding different religions or beliefs can help us move toward an international consensus on these important issues, remove barriers and foster understanding. Our common humanity commands us to do no less."
The UNHRC has been accused of antisemitism and anti-Israel actions in the past. These actions include four resolutions condemning the Jewish state in 2021, which is more than any other country received, and a vote on a fifth resolution that would establish a permanent probe into Israel - something that does not exist for any other country in the world.


