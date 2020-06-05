Lecturer at British National Gallery calls Biblical Samson a 'terrorist'

In a letter sent to the Director of the British National Gallery, Gabriele Finaldi, from Dr. Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre's Director for International Relations, it was noted that an confrontation between a member of the gallery and James Heard over a YouTube presentation of the Rubens painting given by the latter, who claimed that Biblical Samson was a "terrorist."

The press released also claimed that one of the members' allegedly connected biblical events to contemporary Israeli-Palestinian relations, suggesting that the modern-day Israelis are 'Israelites', and the Palestinians are 'Philistines.'

In the complaint, Samuels noted that, “this amalgam was inflamed by a YouTube presentation by lecturer artist, James Heard, who, between minutes 7:56 until 8:46 speaks of ‘the Israelite Samson, who in essence was a terrorist who slaughtered 1,000 Philistines’...”

He added that “even more odd is Heard’s statement that Samson 'took 300 foxes, tying torches to their tails' and setting them alight 'sent them into the cornfields of the Israelites'... leading to the conclusion - in the colleagues parlance - that Samson was a 'double agent.'”

The letter further added that "Mr. Heard’s presentation is contentious and erroneous. We urge the National Gallery to request YouTube to remove 'the clip' to avoid any further misunderstanding or politicization.”