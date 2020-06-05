The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Lecturer at British National Gallery calls Biblical Samson a 'terrorist'

The press released also claimed that one of the members' allegedly connected biblical events to contemporary international relations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2020 21:23
Samson and Delilah 370 (photo credit: Wikimedia commons)
Samson and Delilah 370
(photo credit: Wikimedia commons)
A lecturer at the British National Gallery who called Samson, the biblical Israelite hero in the Book of Judges that fought the ancient Philistines, a terrorist. The remark was made during a discussion of Flemish Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens' painting of Samson and Delilah in the National Gallery was condemned by Jewish organizations Tuesday, according to a press release from Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) Europe, a religious freedom lobby group.
In a letter sent to the Director of the British National Gallery, Gabriele Finaldi, from Dr. Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre's Director for International Relations, it was noted that an confrontation between a member of the gallery and James Heard over a YouTube presentation of the Rubens painting given by the latter, who claimed that Biblical Samson was a "terrorist."
The press released also claimed that one of the members' allegedly connected biblical events to contemporary Israeli-Palestinian relations, suggesting that the modern-day Israelis are 'Israelites', and the Palestinians are 'Philistines.'
In the complaint, Samuels noted that, “this amalgam was inflamed by a YouTube presentation by lecturer artist, James Heard, who, between minutes 7:56 until 8:46 speaks of ‘the Israelite Samson, who in essence was a terrorist who slaughtered 1,000 Philistines’...”
He added that “even more odd is Heard’s statement that Samson 'took 300 foxes, tying torches to their tails' and setting them alight 'sent them into the cornfields of the Israelites'... leading to the conclusion - in the colleagues parlance - that Samson was a 'double agent.'”
The letter further added that "Mr. Heard’s presentation is contentious and erroneous. We urge the National Gallery to request YouTube to remove 'the clip' to avoid any further misunderstanding or politicization.” 


Tags bible art antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by