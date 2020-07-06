The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Make a vaccine? I'm trying to teach my kids the alphabet

The march of the pandemic has upended normal life, forcing companies to shut offices, schools to close and grandparents and childcare providers to stay away.

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2020 14:20
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
It’s tough to do any useful work when you’re stuck at home, struggling to home-school bickering kids, let alone when you’re trying to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) had spent years preparing for a pandemic, but when the moment finally came it was caught cold on a crucial front: stressed parents working from home struggled to focus.
So the company recruited up to 80 teachers to run online lessons and repurposed a car parking app to book virtual classes. It also lined up personal tutoring and helped to locate some childcare spaces for those battling to adapt to the abrupt change to their lives.  
The move by Britain’s biggest drugmaker, and similar efforts by companies the world over to host everything from magic classes to yoga for children, shows the lengths businesses are going to to help staff work through the coronavirus crisis.
“It was quite apparent that it was going to be really challenging for those with small kids and with two parents working,” AstraZeneca’s HR chief Fiona Cicconi told Reuters.
“People were starting to say they were feeling really anxious, I’ve got so much to do, how am I going to get it done?”
The new corporate attitude towards home-working could help lead to higher productivity and loyalty, according to experts, and ease moves towards more flexible working as companies rethink whether staff need to be in the office, and as schools take time to return to normal.
 
The march of the pandemic has upended normal life, forcing companies to shut offices, schools to close and grandparents and childcare providers to stay away.
That has left many exhausted parents juggling work demands while helping their children with school work to prevent them from falling behind or spending too much time online, not to mention having to feed, entertain and care for them.
German business software company SAP provided online lessons on magic, coding, yoga, guitar and break dancing for children of staff.
It is now working on a more formalised schooling scheme with a partner organisation, which will pair children of staff with students, and also offer activities through the summer holiday.
Thomas Angerstein, EMEA head of the SAP department responsible for providing “mission critical” support to customers, said the magic classes had helped his eight-year-old son, and consequently helped him too.
“I could focus on my team,” he said. “Usually he is hovering around and looking at my screen and I’m distracted for sure.”
In Italy, tyre maker Pirelli (PIRC.MI) teamed up with local company Radiomamma.it to provide online education and entertainment for children, with classes in English, creativity and technology the most popular.
Rosaria Demma Carà, who works in Pirelli’s Financial Statements division, said the classes had helped her 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter interact with their peers, relieving the social blackout of lockdown.
“(It also helped) us get on with some work.”
Esther Canónico, from the London School of Economics, said companies needed to prioritise supporting their staff in different ways because any return to normality would take time, and flexible, long-distance working was likely here to stay.
Chris McGillicuddy from EB Education Services hosts an online tutoring session during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manchester, Britain July 2, 2020. EB Education Services/Handout via REUTERS
Supportive measures should, however, not be seen as an attempt to persuade staff to work harder, especially when those working from home can struggle to manage boundaries with work life, and end up working for much longer, she added.
“There is not a clear differentiating line between work and home,” she said of the new environment. “The advice is for employees to actively manage their boundaries.”
Companies, for their part, see offering such services as good business sense in terms of operational resilience.
AstraZeneca, for example, knew it had to act when a survey found that 1,100 of its 8,300 staff in the country needed help with childcare.
A plan to recruit freelance teachers was inspired by a former teacher who worked in the company’s HR department and it was backed by CEO Pascal Soriot, with the whole process signed off in a matter of hours.
Launched in May, it offers four lessons a day to up to 1,300 children who have registered. Separately it has lined up a tutoring company that provides one-on-one sessions.
The tutoring firm, EB Education, said it had since been asked by another company in the drugmaker’s home town of Cambridge if they could provide a similar service.
“The other company have had a few of their workers saying: AstraZeneca are offering this so why aren’t you? So they put something in place,” EB’s Karen McGillicuddy told Reuters.
For now AstraZeneca, which has been licensed to produce a potential vaccine for COVID-19, is expanding its support. It has introduced new classes for different age groups and is looking at a summer school.
HR chief Cicconi said staff had been incredibly grateful, during what is an extraordinary time.
“They know it’s not normal for us to run three primary schools,” she added.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by