The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Mayors across the world join forces to combat antisemitism, hate

“Antisemitism is not an abstract threat. It takes place in cities, counties, and towns all around the world. We must confront antisemitism where it takes place," Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker said.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 03:49
The Frankfurt skyline (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Frankfurt skyline
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Mayors across the world will come together next month for the first-ever global Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism to take place.
Scheduled for March 16, the digital summit will be hosted by the Frankfurt Municipality and the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and will include lectures and activists directed at encouraging municipal and local leaders "to eradicate antisemitism, prejudice and hatred from their cities," a CAM press release read. 
Combating antisemitism is challenging and requires a broad approach, as it manifests itself in various layers of society. "Policy solutions to antisemitism are usually enacted at the national or international level," and often fail to address every day situations, the CAM press release noted.
Therefore, local initiatives in the fields of education, law-enforcement, and community can go a far way in reaching people and tackling the issue. 
The summit will provide its participants an opportunity to share their unique perspectives and experience with others and to obtain a diverse tool kit for combating hatred as a whole and antisemitism in particular. 
Panel sessions are expected to cover various issues, including education and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism; Legislation, security and law enforcement; Overcoming trauma; Interfaith and cross-communal relations. 
According to CAM, key speakers at the event will include Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, Bologna Mayor Virginio Merola, Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and Mayor of Bal Harbour Gabriel Groisman.
Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker stressed that antisemitism exists everywhere and is a tangible threat to every city in the world. 
“Antisemitism is not an abstract threat. It takes place in cities, counties, and towns all around the world. We must confront antisemitism where it takes place," Becker said. 
"As mayors and municipal representatives, we have a duty to protect our communities and ensure the continuity of Jewish life in our cities. I call on municipal leaders in Europe, the US and all around the world to join us and work to translate our values into practical policies.” 
Alongside his position as mayor of Frankfurt, Becker serves as commissioner for the fight against antisemitism at the German state of Hesse in Frankfurt. He is widely considered one of Israel’s strongest political supporters in Germany. 


Tags mayor local conference antisemitism leadership International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Frankfurt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by