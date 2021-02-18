Mayors across the world join forces to combat antisemitism, hate

Scheduled for March 16, the digital summit will be hosted by the Frankfurt Municipality and the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and will include lectures and activists directed at encouraging municipal and local leaders "to eradicate antisemitism, prejudice and hatred from their cities," a CAM press release read.

Combating antisemitism is challenging and requires a broad approach, as it manifests itself in various layers of society. "Policy solutions to antisemitism are usually enacted at the national or international level," and often fail to address every day situations, the CAM press release noted.

Therefore, local initiatives in the fields of education, law-enforcement, and community can go a far way in reaching people and tackling the issue.

The summit will provide its participants an opportunity to share their unique perspectives and experience with others and to obtain a diverse tool kit for combating hatred as a whole and antisemitism in particular.

Panel sessions are expected to cover various issues, including education and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism; Legislation, security and law enforcement; Overcoming trauma; Interfaith and cross-communal relations.

According to CAM, key speakers at the event will include Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, Bologna Mayor Virginio Merola, Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and Mayor of Bal Harbour Gabriel Groisman.

Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker stressed that antisemitism exists everywhere and is a tangible threat to every city in the world.

“Antisemitism is not an abstract threat. It takes place in cities, counties, and towns all around the world. We must confront antisemitism where it takes place," Becker said.

"As mayors and municipal representatives, we have a duty to protect our communities and ensure the continuity of Jewish life in our cities. I call on municipal leaders in Europe, the US and all around the world to join us and work to translate our values into practical policies."

Alongside his position as mayor of Frankfurt, Becker serves as commissioner for the fight against antisemitism at the German state of Hesse in Frankfurt. He is widely considered one of Israel's strongest political supporters in Germany.

