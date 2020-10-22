The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Overwhelming bipartisan majority support the Abraham Accords

91 Senators have cosponsored the Senate version of the resolution, which congratulates the governments and people of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on reaching these historic agreements.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 05:57
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - An overwhelming majority of both chambers of Congress introduced new resolutions in support of the Abraham Accords to normalize the ties between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced the resolutions on Wednesday.
91 Senators have cosponsored the Senate version of the resolution, which congratulates the governments and people of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on reaching these historic agreements. The resolution also reaffirms “its strong support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states—a democratic Jewish State of Israel and a viable, democratic Palestinian state—living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.” In addition, the resolution also encourages other Arab nations to establish full relations with Israel with the vision of realizing full peace between Israel and all its Arab neighbors.
According to an AIPAC official, the list of cosponsors is not final, and it is possible that additional members would add their names. 
Senate Resolution 709 was introduced by Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Todd Young (R-IN) and Ben Cardin (D-MD). As of Wednesday, on the Democratic side, the Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, minority leader Chuck Schumer, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did not register as cosponsors. On the Republican side, Senator Ted Cruz did not join the resolution as a cosponsor.
“AIPAC commends the overwhelming bipartisan majorities in the Senate and the House that have currently cosponsored resolutions supporting the historic peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain,” the pro-Israel group said in a statement.
A Similar measure was introduced in the House by Eliot Engel (D-NY), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Max Rose (D-NY) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY). This resolution, sponsored by 372 representatives, voices support for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, and calls on other Arab and Muslim countries to establish full relations with Israel. It also “reaffirms strong support for the legal requirement that U.S. arms sales may not adversely affect Israel’s ability to defend itself,” and its “strong support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
As of Wednesday, over 60 members of the House did not sign as cosponsors. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, were among the 40 Democratic members who did not sponsor the resolution. Twenty-three Republican Members are yet to join as cosponsors as well. 


