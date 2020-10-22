Overwhelming bipartisan majority support the Abraham Accords

WASHINGTON - An overwhelming majority of both chambers of Congress introduced new resolutions in support of the Abraham Accords to normalize the ties between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee ( AIPAC ) announced the resolutions on Wednesday.

91 Senators have cosponsored the Senate version of the resolution, which congratulates the governments and people of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on reaching these historic agreements. The resolution also reaffirms “its strong support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states—a democratic Jewish State of Israel and a viable, democratic Palestinian state—living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.” In addition, the resolution also encourages other Arab nations to establish full relations with Israel with the vision of realizing full peace between Israel and all its Arab neighbors.

According to an AIPAC official, the list of cosponsors is not final, and it is possible that additional members would add their names.

Senate Resolution 709 was introduced by Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Todd Young (R-IN) and Ben Cardin (D-MD). As of Wednesday, on the Democratic side, the Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, minority leader Chuck Schumer, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did not register as cosponsors. On the Republican side, Senator Ted Cruz did not join the resolution as a cosponsor.

“AIPAC commends the overwhelming bipartisan majorities in the Senate and the House that have currently cosponsored resolutions supporting the historic peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain,” the pro-Israel group said in a statement.

A Similar measure was introduced in the House by Eliot Engel (D-NY), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Max Rose (D-NY) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY). This resolution, sponsored by 372 representatives, voices support for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, and calls on other Arab and Muslim countries to establish full relations with Israel. It also “reaffirms strong support for the legal requirement that U.S. arms sales may not adversely affect Israel’s ability to defend itself,” and its “strong support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”