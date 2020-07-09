Police told Floyd it takes 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts reveal

The police officer who killed George Floyd told him that "it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk," in response to Floyd's pleas of "I can't breathe," new body camera transcripts made public revealed, the Associated Press reported.The newly released transcripts, which detailed the recordings of Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng, have shown in detail what happened on May 25 when officers arrested 46-year-old African-American man Floyd over suspicion of counterfeiting. "You're going to kill me, man" Floyd told officer Derek Chauvin, who restrained him while pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, in addition to saying that he was unable to breathe more than 20 times."Then stop talking, stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk," Chauvin replied.This resulted in Floyd's death after 8 minutes and 46 seconds, while numerous bystanders watched and recorded it after being unable to convince the officers to stop.The recordings also showed Kueng try to check Floyd's pulse, which numerous bystanders repeatedly asked for."I can't find one," Kueng said, according to the transcripts.Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, while Lane, Kueng and another officer, Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting both manslaughter and second-degree murder.The transcripts, which were revealed to the public as part of Lane's request to have the court drop his charges, show that there is no reason to charge him, Lane's attorney Earl Gray said in a memorandum Wednesday, the New York Post reported."Lane had no basis to believe Chauvin was wrong in making that decision," to not roll Floyd over, Gray said.A spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Office said that the prosecution plans to oppose Lane's request to have the charges against him dropped, AP reported.Floyd's death sparked major backlash across the US against police brutality and racism. This caused major protests and riots in cities throughout the country, and calls for the removal of police departments.