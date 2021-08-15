The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Polish PM: Israeli reaction to restitution law ‘groundless, irresponsible’

Morawiecki claims Warsaw’s ambassador’s kids need evacuation due to ‘hatred of Poles’ in Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 15, 2021 19:09
MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI: ‘As long as I am prime minister, Poland will surely not pay for German crimes.’ (photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI: ‘As long as I am prime minister, Poland will surely not pay for German crimes.’
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
Israel’s decision to recall its charge d’affaires from Warsaw is outrageous, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday of the response from Jerusalem to a law making it much more difficult for Holocaust victims and their descendants to reclaim property confiscated by the Nazis.
“Israel’s decision to lower the rank of the diplomatic representation in Warsaw is groundless and irresponsible, and the words of [Foreign Minister Yair Lapid] arouse outrage of every honest person,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.
“No one who knows the truth about the Holocaust and the suffering of Poland during World War II can agree to such a way of conducting politics,” he added.
Morawiecki accused Israel of using the Holocaust for political reasons – an accusation Lapid has volleyed at the Polish government.
“If the Israeli government continues to attack Poland in this way, it will also have a very negative impact on our relations – both bilateral and those in international fora,” Morawiecki warned, in a possible reference to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cultivation of ties with Eastern European members of the EU, who would vote against anti-Israel foreign policies.
Morawiecki also took issue with the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s recommendation that Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski extend his vacation in his home country.
The Polish prime minister claimed that there is “an increase of hatred toward Poland and Poles” in Israel, and as such, Magierowski’s children need to be evacuated.
“Poland never leaves its diplomats in need,” Morawiecki wrote.
On Saturday night, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it took a negative view of Israel’s response and its “groundless decision” to recall its envoy, a move it warned “seriously damaged” the relationship between the two countries.
The Polish government would take “appropriate political and diplomatic actions, bearing in mind the principle of symmetry in bilateral relations,” Warsaw stated.
Lapid announced on Saturday that Israel’s envoy to Poland, Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, would be recalled and that Israel would not be sending its appointed ambassador, Yacov Livne, to Warsaw soon, after Polish President Andrezej Duda signed into law a 30-year statute of limitations on restitution claims for property that had been seized by the Nazis and then retained by Poland’s communist regime.
Lapid called the new law “immoral, antisemitic.”
“We will not tolerate contempt for the memory of those who perished and for the memory of the Holocaust,” he warned.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and several other cabinet ministers weighed in against the law, as well.
Lapid said he was working with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a further response.
About three million Polish Jews were murdered by the Nazis, some 90% of Polish Jewry. Polish Communist authorities confiscated property across the country in the 1940s and 1950s, including property that had been owned by Jews before World War II.
Some of the property had been seized illegally and could theoretically be reclaimed through Polish courts. However, the new law would not allow such proceedings to take place if 30 years have passed since the property was confiscated. Legal proceedings that have already begun, over 30 years after the confiscation, will be dismissed once the law comes into effect.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel poland foreign affairs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by