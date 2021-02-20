The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

President-PM tensions mount in Tunis, calls for constitutional court grow

Young democracy challenged as parliament and head of state collide.

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 08:01
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020 (photo credit: FETHI BELAID/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020
(photo credit: FETHI BELAID/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Tunisia’s young democratic rule is feeling the pressure of a presidential-prime minister clash that is exacerbated by the country’s lack of a constitutional court.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi this week dismissed five cabinet ministers who are close to President Kais Saied. Meanwhile, Saied, a constitutional scholar by training, has refused to swear in 11 prospective ministers who passed a vote of confidence in parliament last month, accusing them of involvement in crooked dealings.
The dismissed cabinet members were Justice Minister Mohamed Boussetta; Agriculture Minister Akissa Bahri; State Domains and Land Affairs Minister Leïla Jaffel; Industry, Energy and Mines Minister Salwa al-Saghir; and Youth, Sports and Professional Integration Minister Kamal Daqish.
While the Foreign and Defense ministries fall under the purview of the president, the prime minister oversees all other ministries.
Dr. Radwan Masmoudi, president of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy in Tunis, said there is no evidence to prove corruption, only unsupported allegations of “conflicts of interest” against four of the nominees.
“If President Kais Saied has evidence of corruption, he should turn it over to the judicial system, and not behave as if he is the president and also a judge,” Masmoudi told The Media Line.
Mechichi actions come after he last month sacked Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine, a close ally of the president who held a senior position in his electoral campaign.
“On the one hand, the president’s act of refusing to swear in five cabinet members approved by the parliament emphasizes Saied’s public attempt to exert his role as the ultimate constitutional arbiter, given his background as a constitutional scholar and his electoral campaign promise of emphasizing accountability in public service,” Arnaud Kurze, a professor of justice studies at Montclair State University in New Jersey and a global fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, told The Media Line.
“It is, however, also a very political move. … The head of state thus uses his legal knowledge and power to push his agenda,” Kurze continued.
Masmoudi says the prime minister’s cabinet reshuffle is legal under Section 92 of Tunisia’s constitution, which, translated from the French, says the head of government is responsible for: “Dismissing and accepting the resignation(s) of one or more members of the government, after consultation with the President of the Republic in the case of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense.”
Still, Masmoudi believes Saied’s actions push the boundaries of the constitution and exploit the fact that there is no legal body to decide constitutional disputes.
“I think he was wrong in doing that because the constitution clearly states that once approved by the parliament… they must swear the oath of office in front of the president, who really does not have the right to deny them, or the government, their appointment or the oath of office,” he told The Media Line.
“If we had a constitutional court, it would be its role to clarify these points, but President Kais Saied is taking advantage of the nonexistence of this court to this day to interpret and twist the constitution in a way that gives him veto power over any cabinet appointment,” Masmoudi added.
Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Middle East Program who specializes in Tunisia’s politics and economy, said that while it is challenging to decide who is right absent a Supreme Court-like institution, “If parliament approved the [cabinet ministers], even if they are under investigation for corruption, Saied cannot unilaterally decide he doesn’t like them.
“If they are convicted, that is likely another story, but again, the constitutional court would likely need to weigh in,” she told The Media Line.
The battle between prime minister and president is yet another challenge to the sole democracy to emerge from the protests commencing in 2010 known as the Arab Spring.
“It is not a good sign for Tunisia’s democracy. It really highlights the need for a constitutional court, whose creation has been held up by the parliament for years,” Yerkes said.
“Without a legal body to sort out who is right, crucial matters like the naming of ministers have devolved into political infighting and chaos, preventing the country from moving forward,” she continued.
“Especially during times of crisis like [the coronavirus pandemic], the government needs stability and continuity to do its work. This constant reshuffling of cabinet members is really dangerous,” Yerkes added, noting that Tunisia has had four governments in a little over 12 months.
Kurze agrees:
“Tunisia’s [trade] union has called for caution, condemning the current situation, as a political stalemate could potentially fuel further tensions and aggravate the already precarious situation in the country,” he said, in reference to the coronavirus’ financial impact and demonstrations by young people in urban centers feeling the economic squeeze.
“It also distracts from Tunisia’s real problems,” Kurze said.


Tags tunisia constitution Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by