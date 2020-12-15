The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rabbis, imams to release doves in Dubai in name of peace deal

Businessman Haim Weizman: “This peace here is real. The peace deals with Egypt and Jordan are just peace between politicians.”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 23:14
Businessman Haim Weizman and an Emirati confidant discuss business ties between Israel and the UAE at a park in the Dubai Hills residential and commercial project, December 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Businessman Haim Weizman and an Emirati confidant discuss business ties between Israel and the UAE at a park in the Dubai Hills residential and commercial project, December 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dubai, UAE -- The newfound peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be celebrated on Wednesday with a ceremony in which white doves will be released heavenward by three rabbis and two imams.
The ceremony will take place at the Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel at the Isra Dubai Business Forum, a conference organized by businessman Haim Weizman. Dozens of businessmen, rabbis and public figures from Israel, UAE, France and other countries came to the conference, which was sponsored by Weizman and the business of his sons, Weizman Properties.
“This peace here is real,” Weizman said. “The peace deals with Egypt and Jordan are just peace between politicians. There is barely any business with them. Here we do business with people from across the Arab world. All of the cream of the crop of the Arab world is here.” 
Weizman lauded the cooperation between Arabs and Israelis in Dubai. When he sold many apartments in a building owned by a Syrian developer, the developer gave him a room in the building for a synagogue and permitted a kosher restaurant and Shabbat elevator to be added.
“A Syrian contributed a synagogue in Dubai to Israelis - that is something that has never happened before in the world,” Weizman said.
Isra-Dubai is a business bureau that helps make connections between Israel and the UAE in several fields, including security, health and agriculture.
Ahead of the conference, former MK Hilik Bar, who is Isra Dubai’s director of strategy and diplomatic connections, came to build ties with government officials. Economy Minister Amir Peretz and former science and technology minister Yaakov Perry, who is chairman of Weizman Properties, sent greetings to the conference’s Hanukkah lighting ceremony on Tuesday night.
Hanukkah is a time of miracles and strength for the Jewish people,” Weizman said. “On Hanukkah last year, no one could have imagined that we would be lighting candles this year in Dubai with new friends from the UAE. We are building friendships and close business ties that will open a variety of different opportunities for investors from Israel and other countries.”


