Sen. Menendez: Resolve 9/11 claims or Sudan bill can't pass

A US government official said on Monday that Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terror was likely to be removed in the coming days.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 20:49
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S. July 30, 2020 (photo credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S. July 30, 2020
(photo credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
If the Trump administration blocks claims from 9/11 and other terror victims against Sudan, the Senate will not be able to fulfill its commitments to the burgeoning democratic government in Khartoum, US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) wrote in a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo obtained by The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
Sudan’s transitional government, in place since former leader Omar al-Bashir was deposed last year, has sought to be removed from the state sponsors of terror list and to receive economic aid, debt relief and investments from the US, where there is broad bipartisan consensus in favor of these moves.
A US government official said on Monday that Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terror was likely to be removed in the coming days.
However, the Trump administration faces obstacles in getting the US Congress to support another part of the deal with Sudan and pass legislation granting Sudan immunity from further lawsuits from past victims of terror attacks.
Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, voiced his strong support for US engagement with and assistance to the Sudanese government as it transitions into democracy, and has pushed for greater American backing for that transition.
At the same time, he has called for hearings in the Senate “so that all stakeholders, including the families of 9/11 victims, Americans impacted by the 1998 embassy bombings, the Sudanese diaspora and the State Department can express their views in a public forum.”
Menendez said in the letter written last week that he “would like to see swift passage” of legislation settling terrorism-related claims and restoring Sudan’s legal standing in the US, but said it would be necessary for “the State Department to work with us in good faith to resolve my concerns.”
“Absent an acceptable resolution, passage of the legislation will be extremely difficult and likely impossible to achieve regardless of any commitments or escrow arrangement between the [State] Department and Sudan,” Menendez warned.
Those concerns are the need to “ensure that 9/11 claims are not terminated or otherwise disadvantaged given that those claims were not addressed in the negotiations with Sudan, and; address the inferior treatment of naturalized US citizen victims of terrorism and related issues concerning third-country nationals who were injured or killed in terrorist attacks while working for the United States government.”
The latter refers to staff members at the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, bombed in 1998 by Al-Qaeda, killing 224 people and injuring thousands. Al-Bashir’s regime harbored Al-Qaeda and its founder Osama bin Laden for much of the 1990s.
Menendez also pointed out that Senators were not given the text of the State Department’s deal with Sudan, saying it was “unacceptable” to ask that laws be passed to implement it under those circumstances.
“The Sudanese people have what may be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a democratic government, a transition that clearly is in our strategic interest,” Menendez wrote. “Providing needed and well-deserved support to Sudan, while also ensuring fairness for victims of terrorism, requires a joint effort between the administration and Congress.”
If the State Department engages with his concerns in good faith, Menendez wrote, “I fully expect passage of Sudan claims legislation once that happens.”


