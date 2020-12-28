Seven-year-old saves sister from house fire

A seven-year-old boy from New Tazewell, Tennessee saved his 22-month-old sister from a house fire that ended up destroying his home, according to CNN.The boy, Eli, was awoken from his sleep just hours past his bedtime by his foster mother Nicole Davidson, after she smelled smoke billowing up within the house. According to the report, the house was up in flames within minutes, however, his sister Erin was still trapped in her room.Nicole was able to grab her son Elijah and Eli, and remove them from the fire safety. Erin's room was surrounded by fire."The smoke and fire was so thick there was no way I could get to her," Nicole's husband, Chris Davidson, told CNN. "We went outside to get to her from the window, but there was nothing for me to stand on to reach up there. So I picked up Eli, who went through the window and was able to grab her from her crib.""We couldn't be more proud of Eli," Davidson added. "He did something a grown man wouldn't do.""I thought I couldn't do it, but then I said, 'I got her, dad,'" Eli told CNN. "I was scared, but I didn't want my sister to die."Nothing was left of the house the following day."We lost everything that we have ever had," Chris said, according to CNN. "Our entire lives were in that home. Our three cars were also damaged in the fire.""It's devastating. We have nothing," he said. "You have never been as humble as you are when you don't even have your own underwear to wear."