The Abrahamic Business Circle to hold Investment Summit 2021

The Abrahamic Business Circle invites global members, Investors, and specially invited guests to its 2021 Investment Summit, ‘Let Money Talk,’ held at the TAJ Dubai, on December 8, 2021.

The Investment summit is the Abrahamic Business Circle’s event of the year. It will feature distinguished speakers and guests from around the world and will honor exemplary individuals who made an impactful contribution to society and the business world, as well as investors, innovators, startups, SMEs, entrepreneurs, influencers, cross-border traders and game-changers, all in a single platform.

The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit (Photo credit: courtesy)

Members of the Abrahamic Business Circle from 56 countries will gather at the summit to learn from 40 speakers and panelists. They will meet 200 delegates and investors from more than twenty different industries. Experts in diverse sectors, including investments, finance, healthcare, ESG, real estate, and technology, will share their mastery in the theme “Let Money Talk”:

Big data, leaving no stone unturned

Blockchain mindset

The innovative ways to attract funding

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) importance to Investors

Investing in smart innovations of healthcare

Blockchain technology, heading towards the end of money

Modern businesses driven by Fintech

How data science, IoT, and machine learning work for you

Real estate capital takes the financial spotlight

Business ethics; Being honest with ourselves and others

Among the speakers at this session will be Dr. Tillmann Lauk (LL.M.); Norman Kutemperor; Prof. Milan Krajnc; Ph.D.,HcDD David Gibson-Moore; Nicole Purin; Gordon Einstein; Dr. Christopher Abraham; Ph.D. FCIM Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo di Capramozza; Carl M. Sherer; Malachi Halliday; Kian Choong Cheah; Omid Honari; Dr. Gianluca Anguzza; Ph.D. Dr. Pepper Stewart; Karteekka Tyagg; William Reicher; Clotilde IAIA Polak; Lior Oren; Aghiath Chbib; Dr. Maxim Saksonov; Matthias Daeschner; Stefan Hickmott; Dr. Ben Hanso; Stefan Kern; Dr. Mazdak Rafat; Nataliya Wiedemeyer; Prof. Adil Matin; Mohamed ElSayed; Abdo Kayali; Nousheen Mukhtar; Nawar Abdul Wahed; Joy Malka Rothenberg Esq.; Paul Friedman; Maria Hall; Dr. Tommaso Fabio Confort; Marlene Murphy; Moshe Shapoff and Dr. Christopher Abraham. Ph.D., FCIM will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information about the event, please email [email protected]