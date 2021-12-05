The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

The Abrahamic Business Circle to hold Investment Summit 2021

The summit is the Abrahamic Business Circle’s event of the year and will feature distinguished speakers and guests from around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 19:37
Dubai panorama from tall building (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dubai panorama from tall building
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Abrahamic Business Circle invites global members, Investors, and specially invited guests to its 2021 Investment Summit, ‘Let Money Talk,’ held at the TAJ Dubai, on December 8, 2021.  
The Investment summit is the Abrahamic Business Circle’s event of the year. It will feature distinguished speakers and guests from around the world and will honor exemplary individuals who made an impactful contribution to society and the business world, as well as investors, innovators, startups, SMEs, entrepreneurs, influencers, cross-border traders and game-changers, all in a single platform.
The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit (Photo credit: courtesy)The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit (Photo credit: courtesy)
Members of the Abrahamic Business Circle from 56 countries will gather at the summit to learn from 40 speakers and panelists. They will meet 200 delegates and investors from more than twenty different industries. Experts in diverse sectors, including investments, finance, healthcare, ESG, real estate, and technology, will share their mastery in the theme “Let Money Talk”:
  • Big data, leaving no stone unturned
  • Blockchain mindset
  • The innovative ways to attract funding
  • ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) importance to Investors
  • Investing in smart innovations of healthcare
  • Blockchain technology, heading towards the end of money
  • Modern businesses driven by Fintech
  • How data science, IoT, and machine learning work for you
  • Real estate capital takes the financial spotlight
  • Business ethics; Being honest with ourselves and others
Among the speakers at this session will be Dr. Tillmann Lauk (LL.M.); Norman Kutemperor; Prof. Milan Krajnc; Ph.D.,HcDD David Gibson-Moore; Nicole Purin; Gordon Einstein; Dr. Christopher Abraham; Ph.D. FCIM Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo di Capramozza; Carl M. Sherer; Malachi Halliday; Kian Choong Cheah; Omid Honari; Dr. Gianluca Anguzza; Ph.D. Dr. Pepper Stewart; Karteekka Tyagg; William Reicher; Clotilde IAIA Polak; Lior Oren; Aghiath Chbib; Dr. Maxim Saksonov; Matthias Daeschner; Stefan Hickmott; Dr. Ben Hanso; Stefan Kern; Dr. Mazdak Rafat; Nataliya Wiedemeyer; Prof. Adil Matin; Mohamed ElSayed; Abdo Kayali; Nousheen Mukhtar; Nawar Abdul Wahed; Joy Malka Rothenberg Esq.; Paul Friedman; Maria Hall; Dr. Tommaso Fabio Confort; Marlene Murphy; Moshe Shapoff and Dr. Christopher Abraham. Ph.D., FCIM will be the master of ceremonies.
For more information about the event, please email [email protected].
This article was written in cooperation with the Abrahamic Business Circle.


Tags business Dubai Money investment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by