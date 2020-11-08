The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Thousands flee fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Stepanakert

Turkey and Russia discuss Azerbaijan conflict as civilians flee

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 12:10
A view shows what is said to be the aftermath of recent shelling in the city of Stepanakert during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 6, 2020 (photo credit: ARMENIAN UNIFIED INFOCENTRE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A view shows what is said to be the aftermath of recent shelling in the city of Stepanakert during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 6, 2020
(photo credit: ARMENIAN UNIFIED INFOCENTRE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A handful of journalists were evacuated from Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorna-Karabkah, on Saturday as shelling increased around the city. Video on Sunday showed civilians fleeing the fighting. For almost a month and a half fighting has taken place between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in Nagorna-Karabakh. The territory is administered by Armenians and is supposed to be an autonomous region inside Azerbaijan, but the recent dispute has led to Azerbaijan trying to take control of it from Armenian forces.  
For those on the ground the military dispute has been harrowing. Tens of thousands have fled fighting with civilians shelled on both sides. However, in recent weeks Azerbaijan forces have made gains. After initial slow progress in October, the forces now appear poised to take key civilian areas, such as Shusha and even Stepanakert.  
Azerbaijan has benefited from massive support from Turkey, including Turkish drones, as well as drones that it purchased from Israel over the years. It has used drones to devastating effect against the Russian-supplied equipment that Armenia went to war with, neutralizing most of the air defenses of the Artsakh Republic, the area that Armenian claims and controls. Russia, Turkey and Iran have watched the fighting but all of them have been happy to let it grind on. Attempts by Moscow to broker a ceasefire failed and the US attempts also failed. The US has shown little interest in the conflict.  
The conflict has also led to tensions between Israel and Armenia, as Armenians have accused Israel of supplying Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has been a key partner of Israel, a strategic relationship built on decades of friendship. Iran is wary of the fighting near its border. Turkey has sent Syrian extremist mercenaries to fight Armenia. Russia has done the usual of trying to weaken all sides to force the to come to Moscow to partition the area.
This is what Moscow did in Libya and Syria, it ends up cutting a deal with Turkey and getting everyone to be dependent on Russia. Clearly Armenia has now seen that it will eventually lose and it now needs Russia more than ever. Turkey also needs Russia because it is buying the S-400 air defense from Russia. While US President-elect Joe Biden was celebrating yesterday the Turkish far-right leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking with Russia’s Vladimir Putin about dividing Nagorna-Karabakh. Turkey’s AK Party was a keen supporter of US President Donald Trump. Erdogan had more calls with Trump than almost any foreign leader. Turkey’s foreign ministry also slandered and threatened Biden over the last six months. Now Turkey knows its friends are in Russia and it will work with Russia to sort out the conflict in the Caucasus.  
In Stepanakert locals showed images of widespread damage from shelling. People are begging the international community and the US to do something. They claim that ethnic-cleansing of Armenians could take place. Already churches have been shelled and many have fled. Azerbaijan responds that Armenia has also used rockets to strike cities like Ganja, harming and killing civilians. Like most war, there is no purity here.
Pro-Turkey and pro-Azerbaijan social media are celebrating, telling Armenians to “leave immediately.” Azerbaijan Telegram accounts reportedly celebrated “chasing the dogs” out of the city. Locals report rockets falling on the city and heavy shelling. Azerbaijan social media accounts claim the town of Shusha, sometimes spelled Shushi, was already “liberated” on Sunday during fighting. For those in Baku the images of Armenians fleeing conjure up images from the 1990s of Azeris fleeing fighting in the same area. The argument is that after decades this has come full circle.
The reality is a bit different because this area was once diverse and today it appears it can only be one group or the other controlling it and living there, much like the ethnic cleansing wars off the Balkans in the 1990s. Life is already shattered in Nagorna-Karabakh from a month of fighting, and the international community has done nothing to stop it or t help the civilians who have fled.  
Russia’s Tass media says Turkey is ready to talk about a permanent solution to the conflict. Iran supports Baku’s demands that Armenia withdraw. Turkey and Russia appear ready to partition the area and get the spoils. It’s unclear how many civilians may have fled, 50,000 or 100,000 could be the numbers. Considering Turkey already ethnically cleansed Afrin in Syria, expelling 150,000 Kurds in 2018, the expulsion of all these people will not gain the kind of sympathy of the 1990 shown to people in the Balkans. Stepanakert once had a population of 50,000 people. It’s unclear how many remain. For Azerbaijan however this is a major victory they have waited for after decades, with memories of their own defeat in Susha in 1992 still present.


