Three die, four injured in New Mexico from drinking hand sanitizer

Three people died from methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitizer, the New Mexico Department of Health reported on Friday.



In addition to the three people who died, another person is permanently blind, and three others are in critical condition. All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol.The cases were already reported to the Department of Health in May, but were reported to the public on Friday.US President Donald Trump was lambasted by the local medical community after suggesting that COVID-19 patients be treated by injection of disinfectant into the body.