The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Travel agent says red country list is 'stopping industry in its tracks'

Tour guides protested travel restrictions outside of Ben Gurion Airport on Monday.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 16:01
A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
The tourism industry in Israel is up in arms In the aftermath of an announcement earlier this week from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he declared that the Health Ministry would begin updating the list of “red” countries on a daily basis. Travelers landing in Israel from these red countries, so designated for their high number of COVID cases, would be required to self-quarantine for seven days upon arrival.
The impact that this decision has made on businesses relying on travel has been significant. “It’s a myopic decision that has a devastating effect on the industry,” said travel agent Mark Feldman, CEO of Ziontours & Director of Diesenhaus. “It’s stopped our industry dead in its tracks. All of the goodwill that had been won by bringing tourism back to the country, in sending Israelis out of the country - dissipated almost immediately.”
Feldman said that the Health Ministry's ability to change a country’s designation overnight has caused enormous logistical problems. “How do you make a plan? You buy a ticket to go to a simcha (celebratory event) in London at the end of the month, knowing that, the day before you fly your country could be declared red, and you won’t be able to go? The airline might freeze your ticket - they won’t give you a refund - the hotel won’t give you a refund, so how do you make plans?”
As a result of the decision, travel agents country-wide are losing clients left and right. “In terms of incoming tourism, we’ve lost every single group that was coming here for Christmas,” said Feldman. “I have congressional groups coming here next month; they’ve told me point blank that unless I can assure them that tour groups will be allowed in Israel, they want to cancel now - and they’re right! Why would you book a trip if you don’t know if you’ll be allowed on a plane?”
“Hotels inside Israel have already started laying off workers, again. They were hoping to have a Christmas miracle; that didn’t come. They don’t see any reason to keep workers employed for the next month, and longer, because nobody knows what will happen,” said Feldman “There is no confidence in the Israeli government.”
Independent business owners and workers from the tourism sector protest, calling for financial support from the Israeli government, outside the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 13, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Independent business owners and workers from the tourism sector protest, calling for financial support from the Israeli government, outside the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 13, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Feldman presented what he sees as the solution to the dilemma: “The ideal way to resolve this is to go back to what almost every country in the world does: they require tests, before and after flights. That’s how they ensure that their citizens are safe.” In the meantime, he said, he is lobbying with the Tourism Minister and applying “a lot of prayers and a lot of hope that sanity will be restored.”
Fellow travel agent Geoff Winston is in a similar position: many of his groups have also canceled in the midst of the uncertainty regarding future travels. Despite a large number of cancellations, he holds out hope regarding his United States-based groups. “Politics plays a pretty large role in who’s red and who’s green. I’m not scared that America is going to turn red.” He suggested that Israel and the United States’ more intimate relationship may act as something of a political safeguard against the strictest travel restrictions; a firm Israeli declaration that the US is a red country might harm relations - even if that declaration is merely on a state-by-state basis. “There are surely centers in the United States that are more problematic, and Israel hasn’t declared those states as problematic.”
While the industry may be suffering as a whole, on a personal level, Winston has found a way to make ends meet: “I’ve been doing a lot less work as an agent. I’ve been working more in local tourism, guiding local groups in Hebrew.” While this isn’t a severe challenge for him specifically due to his bilingualism, he knows that others may not be able to pivot so easily. “There are a lot of tour guides out there who don’t have that ability.”
On Monday, tour guides and other members of the industry staged a protest at Ben-Gurion airport, crowding the way to Terminal 3 and causing logistical issues for flyers. The demonstration was held in response to the government's decision, coupled with a comment from Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who during a cabinet meeting on Sunday said: “As for travel agents and tour guides, it should be said: Start changing professions.”
Following the demonstration, Liberman acknowledged that his wording “could have been more successful, but the numbers are undeniable.”


Tags travel Health Ministry COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett was well-welcomed in the UAE - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by