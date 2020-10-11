Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi

Negative perceptions of China have soared over the last year across many advanced economies, reaching all-time highs in a number of countries including the UK, Germany and Australia, a Pew Research Center poll has found. The increasingly unfavorable view of China is driven in large part by belief that the country did not handle the Coronavirus pandemic well, however, America came off worse. The survey took place across 14 countries, with respondents quizzed on whether they held a positive or negative view of China, how well they thought China had done on handling the pandemic, and whether they had confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs. China, ranging from 86% of those in Japan holding this view, to 62% in Italy saying the same. The Swedish were the next most negatively disposed toward China with 85% holding an unfavorable view, while the Spanish held similar views to their Mediterranean cousins, as 63% of Spaniards held a negative view. Australia was another notable country which held a strongly negative view on China - 81% held this view - as the figure represents a change of heart among Australians. As recently as the last few years, the country held a majority positive view of China, a pattern which was also true of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. In Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Spain and Canada, negative views reached their highest points since the Center began polling on this topic more than a decade ago.Although perceptions of China have been generally heading in a negative direction over the last decade this trend has sharply accelerated within the last year, possibly due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China. Across the 14 countries, 61% said they thought China had done a bad job of dealing with the outbreak, against 37% who thought the country had done a good job. The only other country a majority thought had done a bad job was the United States, of which 84% had negative perceptions on how the disease had been handled. By contrast, respondents had a mostly favorable view of how the European Union, the World Health Organization and their own countries had handled the outbreak: 60% thought the EU had done a good job, 63% thought the WHO had, and 73% on average thought their own country had. China's President Xi Jinping likewise has slumped sharply in the favorability ratings, with at least seven in ten respondents in every country saying they had no confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs. The Netherlands had the least unfavorable opinion of the President, with 70% saying they had no confidence - although this result represents an increase of 17 percentage points on last year's result, whereas the Japanese were the most critical: 84% of Japanese said they had no confidence in him. Those in the US were most likely to have changed their mind over the last year, with 27% of people changing a positive opinion into a negative one. Nevertheless, President Xi was not the least popular world leader. In most countries surveyed, the people had more faith in the Chinese leader than they did in America's President Trump. For example, 78% of Germans had no confidence in the Chinese premiere, but 89% said the same of Trump. Overall, on average across the nations 83% of respondents had no confidence in Trump, 78% had no confidence in Xi, and 73% had no confidence in Russia's President Putin. By contrast, a majority of 76% did have confidence in Germany's Chancellor Merkel, and 62% had a favorable opinion of France's President Macron. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was more divisive: 48% said they did have confidence in him, against 46% who said they did not. The Pew Research Center survey was conducted June 10 to August 3, 2020, among 14,276 adults in 14 countries.A majority in every country held negative views on