The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi

The US was also perceived as handling the Covid crisis worse than China has.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 04:36
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
(photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
Negative perceptions of China have soared over the last year across many advanced economies, reaching all-time highs in a number of countries including the UK, Germany and Australia, a Pew Research Center poll has found. The increasingly unfavorable view of China is driven in large part by belief that the country did not handle the Coronavirus pandemic well, however, America came off worse.
The survey took place across 14 countries, with respondents quizzed on whether they held a positive or negative view of China, how well they thought China had done on handling the pandemic, and whether they had confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs.
A majority in every country held negative views on China, ranging from 86% of those in Japan holding this view, to 62% in Italy saying the same. The Swedish were the next most negatively disposed toward China with 85% holding an unfavorable view, while the Spanish held similar views to their Mediterranean cousins, as 63% of Spaniards held a negative view.
Australia was another notable country which held a strongly negative view on China - 81% held this view - as the figure represents a change of heart among Australians. As recently as the last few years, the country held a majority positive view of China, a pattern which was also true of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Spain and Canada, negative views reached their highest points since the Center began polling on this topic more than a decade ago.
Although perceptions of China have been generally heading in a negative direction over the last decade this trend has sharply accelerated within the last year, possibly due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.
Across the 14 countries, 61% said they thought China had done a bad job of dealing with the outbreak, against 37% who thought the country had done a good job. The only other country a majority thought had done a bad job was the United States, of which 84% had negative perceptions on how the disease had been handled.
By contrast, respondents had a mostly favorable view of how the European Union, the World Health Organization and their own countries had handled the outbreak: 60% thought the EU had done a good job, 63% thought the WHO had, and 73% on average thought their own country had.
China's President Xi Jinping likewise has slumped sharply in the favorability ratings, with at least seven in ten respondents in every country saying they had no confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs. The Netherlands had the least unfavorable opinion of the President, with 70% saying they had no confidence - although this result represents an increase of 17 percentage points on last year's result, whereas the Japanese were the most critical: 84% of Japanese said they had no confidence in him. Those in the US were most likely to have changed their mind over the last year, with 27% of people changing a positive opinion into a negative one.
Nevertheless, President Xi was not the least popular world leader. In most countries surveyed, the people had more faith in the Chinese leader than they did in America's President Trump. For example, 78% of Germans had no confidence in the Chinese premiere, but 89% said the same of Trump.
Overall, on average across the nations 83% of respondents had no confidence in Trump, 78% had no confidence in Xi, and 73% had no confidence in Russia's President Putin. By contrast, a majority of 76% did have confidence in Germany's Chancellor Merkel, and 62% had a favorable opinion of France's President Macron. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was more divisive: 48% said they did have confidence in him, against 46% who said they did not.
The Pew Research Center survey was conducted June 10 to August 3, 2020, among 14,276 adults in 14 countries.


Tags China Donald Trump Xi Jinping Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by