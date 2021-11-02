UK PM Johnson: We need some of Israel’s spirit to fight COVID-19 in UK

GLASGOW - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is looking to Israel to learn how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, in a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday.

“We need to learn from Israel’s booster vaccine operation,” Johnson stated.

While the UK has begun administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson said they need to try to move “at Israeli speed.”

“We need some of your spirit in Britain,” Johnson said.

Bennett also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow, and thanked him for being “the person who re-accelerated the relations between India and Israel.”

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO)

“I know it comes from the heart. It’s not a matter of interests, but a deep belief that you hold, and we feel it,” Bennett stated. “In the name of all citizens of Israel, we appreciate your new approach.”

Bennett mentioned that the hi-tech company he ran 20 years ago was merged with an Indian company and that Israelis and Indians worked well together and have much to learn from one another.

“Our goal is to continue the wonderful path you led with my predecessor and bring it to a new level to ensure that both countries work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technology and of course climate technology,” he stated.

Bennett also met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“We must work toward a better future, and that’s what we look forward to doing,” Al Khalifa told Bennett.

“We ain’t seen nothing yet,” Bennett told him.

At his meeting with Bennett, Johnson also apologized to Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, because she was unable to enter the conference the day before due to wheelchair accessibility issues.

Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, was taken to several entrances over the course of two hours and was unable to enter the Scottish Event Campus at which the climate conference was held, despite claims that the event would be accessible to people with disabilities.

Johnson invited Elharrar to join his meeting with Bennett after the Israeli prime minister told him about the incident at a reception for world leaders on Monday.

Bennett had Elharrar’s car added to his motorcade on Tuesday so that she would be able to enter the conference easily.