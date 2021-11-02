The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

UK PM Johnson: We need some of Israel’s spirit to fight COVID-19 in UK

While the UK has begun administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson said they need to try to move “at Israeli speed.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 15:27
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/POOL VIA REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/POOL VIA REUTERS)
GLASGOW - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is looking to Israel to learn how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, in a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday.
“We need to learn from Israel’s booster vaccine operation,” Johnson stated.
While the UK has begun administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson said they need to try to move “at Israeli speed.”
“We need some of your spirit in Britain,” Johnson said.
Bennett also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow, and thanked him for being “the person who re-accelerated the relations between India and Israel.”
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO)
“I know it comes from the heart. It’s not a matter of interests, but a deep belief that you hold, and we feel it,” Bennett stated. “In the name of all citizens of Israel, we appreciate your new approach.”
Bennett mentioned that the hi-tech company he ran 20 years ago was merged with an Indian company and that Israelis and Indians worked well together and have much to learn from one another.
“Our goal is to continue the wonderful path you led with my predecessor and bring it to a new level to ensure that both countries work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technology and of course climate technology,” he stated.
Bennett also met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
“We must work toward a better future, and that’s what we look forward to doing,” Al Khalifa told Bennett.
“We ain’t seen nothing yet,” Bennett told him.
At his meeting with Bennett, Johnson also apologized to Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, because she was unable to enter the conference the day before due to wheelchair accessibility issues.
Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, was taken to several entrances over the course of two hours and was unable to enter the Scottish Event Campus at which the climate conference was held, despite claims that the event would be accessible to people with disabilities.
Johnson invited Elharrar to join his meeting with Bennett after the Israeli prime minister told him about the incident at a reception for world leaders on Monday.
Bennett had Elharrar’s car added to his motorcade on Tuesday so that she would be able to enter the conference easily.


Tags Naftali Bennett United Kingdom Boris Johnson COP26
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Threats from anti-vaxxers need to stop - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by